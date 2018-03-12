Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

Information Assurance

Information Management

Organizational Performance Analysis

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the education or experiance requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document equivalent to a GS-13 in the Federal service which includes planning and organizing the work of government and contract personnel; integrating manpower and financial resources into a productive team; contracting for enterprise-wide Information Technology products; utilizing business process or management improvement programs; and coordinating meetings for effective resolution of technical problems, conflicts, and controversial issues.This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-13).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

This is an Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level 3 in Acquisition Career Field Contracting within 24 months of entrance on duty.

Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Career Field Position. DOD Position Certification Level and Training Requirements, All Acquisition Workforce Positions Mandated in Title 10, USC, Section 1723. DOD 5000.52-M, DOD Acquisition Career Development Program, contains specific requirements for acquisition categories and grades/levels. Current requirements are available at http://asc.army.mil/info/policies/check_list.cfm. Upon entry into an Acquisition position, the incumbent has 24 months to complete the position requirements without needing to obtain a waiver.Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 14 position.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.