Occasional travel - 1 day per month

U.S. Citizens or U.S. Nationals

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Time-in-Grade:

In addition to the above requirements, you must meet the following time-in-grade requirement, if applicable:



For the GS-15, you must have been at the GS-14 level for 52 weeks.

Leading teams of attorneys and paralegals in legal work in connection with litigation as exemplified by the preparation of legal opinions, briefs, pleadings, memoranda and correspondence; the performance of legal research projects; the advice given by staff attorneys to clients; and the handling of litigation assignments; AND

Drafting and responding to legal pleadings, motions and discovery in Federal District Court and the Court of Federal Claims; AND

Reviewing proposed legislation, regulations, guidance and policies (internal and external), and preparing comments intended to identify and mitigate potential litigation risks found in the review; AND

Identifying legal and policy deficiencies raised by litigation and proposing solutions to the relevant program officials to mitigate future litigation risks; AND

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with professional peers and management officials and staff, including U.S. Attorneys, private attorneys, and other outside entities.

You must meet the following requirements within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.Applicants must (1) be a graduate of an accredited law school with an LL.B. or J.D.; (2) be a current member of a bar with a valid license to practice law in a state, territory of the United States, District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; and (3) meet all specialized experience requirements as described in the vacancy announcement.For the, you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes:Have a professional law degree (LL.B. or J.D.), plus five (5) years of professional legal experience, at least one of which must be specialized experience at a level of difficulty comparable to the GS-14 level in the Federal service.Have a second professional law degree (LL.M.) plus four (4) years of professional legal experience, at least one of which must be specialized experience at a level of difficulty comparable to the GS-14 level in the Federal service.Have a first professional law degree (LL.B., or J.D.), plus superior law student work (academic standing in upper 1/3 of the law school graduating class, high-level honors for academic excellence in law school, winning of a moot court competition with other law schools, significant work or achievement on the school’s official law review, significant summer clerkship or other evidence of clearly superior achievement) plus four (4) years of professional legal experience, at least one of which must be specialized experience at a level of difficulty comparable to the GS-14 level in the Federal service.The experience may have been gained in either the public or private sector. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/date/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your résumé.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- Relocation expenses will not be paid.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.

- This position is exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

- HUD offers alternative and flexible work schedules.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



- A 1-year supervisory probation period may be required. (unless already completed)

- A 2-year trial period is required. (unless already completed)

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel.

- Occasional travel may be required.



HUD employees are prohibited under Section 7501.104, 5 Code of Federal Regulations from directly or indirectly owning, acquiring, or receiving:

- Federal Housing Authority debentures or certificate of claim;

- Financial interest in a project, including any single family dwelling or unit subsidized by HUD, or which is subject to a note or mortgage insured by HUD;

- Section 8 subsidies to or on behalf of a tenant of property you, your spouse, or a dependent child owns.



The following are exceptions to the Section 8 prohibition:

- The employee, or the employee's spouse or minor child acquires, without specific intent as through inheritance, a property in which a tenant receiving such a subsidy already resides;

- The tenant receiving such a subsidy lived in the rental property before the employee worked for the Department;

- The tenant receiving such a subsidy is a parent, child, grandchild, or sibling of the employee;

- The employee's, or the employee's spouse or minor child's, rental property has an incumbent tenant who has not previously received such a subsidy and becomes the beneficiary thereof; or

- The location of the rental property is in a Presidentially declared emergency or natural disaster area and the employee receives prior written approval from an agency designee.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your résumé includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your résumé may result in a “not qualified” determination.



1. Minimum Requirements: Your application must show that you meet all requirements, including the education and/or experience required for this position. You will be found "not qualified" if you do not possess the minimum competencies required for the position. If your application is incomplete, we will rate you as ineligible.

2. Referral: Since this is an Excepted Service position, a non-rated method of evaluation will be used. We will evaluate your application by comparing your description of your work experience, level of responsibility, and accomplishments with the requirements of the position to determine whether you meet all the qualification requirements. Although competitive examining rules for rating and ranking and veterans' preference do not apply, veteran's preference will be considered as a positive factor. Candidates who meet all the qualification and other eligibility requirements will be referred to the selecting official for consideration and possible interview.

To preview questions please click here.