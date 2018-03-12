Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

US Citizenship is required.

Background Investigation is required.

E-Verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant.

Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

One-year probationary period may be required.

Travel, transportation, and moving expenses may be authorized.

Bargaining Unit Position: No

Drug Screening Required: No

Recruitment Incentive may be authorized.

Relocation Incentive may be authorized.

Promotion potential: No

Time in grade (TIG) must be met within 30 days of the closing date of the announcement.

Current or Former Political Appointees: Agencies must seek prior approval from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) before they can appoint a current or recent political appointee to a competitive or non-political excepted service position at any level under the provisions of title 5, United States Code. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, or Non-career SES employee in the executive branch, you MUST disclose that to the Human Resources Office. Failure to disclose this information could result in disciplinary action including removal from Federal Service. Current or Former Political Appointees: Submit SF-50.

Although this announcement is advertised for multiple grade levels, it is not intended to convey any implication nor expectation that positions will be filled at all grade levels.

This announcement is being used to create an inventory of applicants for Public Health Analyst positions and will be used to fill immediate and future needs.

Some positions may be filled as Permanent, Temporary Promotion or as Term Appointments.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early in order to maximize their employment opportunities. Your application will remain in the inventory of tentatively qualified applicants. Applicants that are among the best qualified will be referred to the selecting official for consideration as requests to fill vacancies are processed by the Human Resources Office. The first cut-off date for you to be referred will be March 19, 2018. Thereafter, additional referral lists will be generated throughout the open period as vacancies occur. If further evaluation or interviews are required, you will be contacted.

This is an open continuous announcement. Qualified applicants will be considered as job opportunities occur and may or may not receive further notification regarding the status of their application.

Term appointments may be shortened or extended up to a maximum of four years based on the needs of the agency without further competition. Subsequent employment for CDC positions must be through the appropriate competitive process or special employment program hiring authorities.

may be shortened or extended up to a maximum of four years based on the needs of the agency without further competition. Subsequent employment for CDC positions must be through the appropriate competitive process or special employment program hiring authorities. Temporary Promotions may be extended up a maximum of five years based on the needs of the agency without further competition.

may be extended up a maximum of five years based on the needs of the agency without further competition. Supervisory position: This announcement may be used to fill supervisory or lead positions.

Minimum Qualifications:Applicants must possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-11 grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position to include experience providing assistance in evaluating and analyzing public health program operations (examples: HIV/AIDS, TB, infectious diseases, and immunization).Applicants must possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position to include experience independently evaluating and analyzing public health program operations (examples: HIV/AIDS, TB, infectious diseases, and immunization).Applicants must possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position to include experience evaluating and analyzing public health program operations (examples: HIV/AIDS, TB, infectious diseases, and immunization) to include advising management on implementation and improvement initiatives.CDC Financial Disclosure-OGE Form 450: Holding ourselves to a higher standard; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inspires public confidence in its trust responsibilities and mission by maintaining high ethical principles. This position is subject to the confidential financial disclosure requirements of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 (P.L. 95-521). Therefore, if selected, you will be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450) to determine if a conflict or an appearance of a conflict exists between your financial interest and your prospective position with the agency. This Information will be required annually.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

This announcement is being used to create an inventory of qualified applicants for this position. This inventory will not be used and no job offers will be made until resolution of the hiring freeze, or the position qualifies for a hiring exemption and is approved pursuant to OMB guidance. The January 23, 2017, Presidential Memorandum, entitled "Hiring Freeze," ordered government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to freeze all hiring of Federal civilian employees. In an effort to ensure CDC is best positioned to resume hiring after the hiring freeze expires and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)/Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issues a joint plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government's workforce, CDC will continue its recruitment efforts (post job vacancy announcements, evaluate and screen applicants, interview, etc.).



This vacancy is also being announced concurrently with vacancy announcement HHS-CDC-OD-18-10142058 under competitive procedures. Please review that announcement to see if you are eligible for consideration under competitive procedures.



NOTE: Applicants must apply separately for each announcement in order to be considered.



PHS Commissioned Corps Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps (not as a career/career-conditional employee) are encouraged to apply under the merit promotion announcement indicated above.



Additional selections may be made within the same geographical location CDC-wide. This announcement can also be used to recruit for positions that will require a detail to an International Organization such as the World Health Organization, UNICEF, etc.



If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference see http://www.usajobs.gov/Veterans



Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov).



For information on "People with Disabilities" please visit http://opm.gov/disability/PeopleWithDisabilities.asp



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible see http://opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85.0 or above on the rating criteria for this position.



To view the questionnaire, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10142057



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document(s), view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):