Applicants must be U.S. Citizens.

Suitable for Federal employment, as determined by background investigation.

The entire period served under the Intern Program counts as a trial period.

Housing will not be provided.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Are There Any Special Requirements For This Position?



Students who successfully complete the internship program may be eligible for conversion to a permanent appointment or a term (1-4 years in duration) appointment without further competition. Eligibility requirements for conversion: must be a U.S. Citizen; complete at least 640 hours of work experience acquired through the Internship Program (*may waive up to a total of 320 hours under specific conditions); successfully complete your degree or certificate requirements from a qualifying institution; meet the qualification requirements for the position to which you will be converted; meet agency-specific requirements as outlined in the Participant's Agreement; and must have performed successfully in your position as documented through performance evaluations. *NOTE: To learn more about the conditions under which a portion of the work experience hours may be waived, visit http://www.usgs.gov/humancapital/sw/studentinterns.html.

If converted to a permanent or term appointment, the anticipated target position will be Physical Scientist, full performance level (FPL) GS-13; however, the target position and FPL may change based on the need of the organization at that time. Interns must meet the qualification requirements for the position to which converted, including the ability to fluently read, write and speak in the Arabic, Chinese, Dari, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Malay, Pashto, Persian, Portuguese or Vietnamese languages.

however, the target position and FPL may change based on the need of the organization at that time. If selected, you will be required to provide official transcripts &/or letter from the school stating you are enrolled in a degree/certificateprogram on at least a half time basis in good standing and your expected graduation date.

A background investigation will be required for this position. Continued employment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.

This internship is geared toward students majoring in one of the following areas of study:For more information on basic qualifications, please click on the following: Physical Scientist job series requirements All applicants must meet A or B below to satisfy the basic education requirement for the Student Trainee (Physical Science) at all grade levels:A. Degree: physical science, engineering, or mathematics that included 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science such as mechanics, dynamics, properties of materials, and electronics;B. Combination of education and experience -- education equivalent to one of the majors shown in "A" above that included at least 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science, plus appropriate experience or additional education.In addition to the Basic Education required above, all applicants must meet at least one of the following to qualify for the GS-07 level:A. One year of appropriate specialized experience that is equivalent to at least the GS-05 level in the Federal service. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: applying knowledge of geology and mineral economics principles, concepts, and methods to energy, mineral and environmental studies and investigations; utilizing Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to identify and gather economic and statistical information on mineral resources; summarizing technical data on mineral production, consumption, and trade;B. Successful completion of one year of graduate level education (18 semester hours, 27 quarter hours or the equivalent) in physical science or other directly related field of study if it provided the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to do the work of the position to be filled;C. Superior Academic Achievement based on undergraduate study (CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SUPERIOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT);D. Equivalent combination of successfully completed graduate level education, and professional experience, as described above (CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON HOW TO COMBINE GRADUATE EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE).The ability to communicate in Arabic, Chinese, Dari, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Malay, Pashto, Persian, Portuguese or Vietnamese languages is desirable, but not mandatory at the entry level. While this is not a mandatory requirement upon entry into this position, it will be mandatory if the position is converted to a permanent position once the internship is complete. Proof of proficiency in one or more of the languages identified above will be required.All applicants must meet qualification and eligibility requirements by the closing date of the announcement.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Education completed in colleges or universities outside the United States may be used to meet the above requirements. You must provide acceptable documentation that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. For more information on how foreign education is evaluated, visit: http://www.usgs.gov/ohr/oars/quals/foreign.html.

USGS has determined that the duties of this position are suitable for telework and the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval. The official worksite for the selectee is the duty station identified in this vacancy announcement. The selectee will typically report to this duty location on a regular and recurring weekly basis.

For additional information on our internal telework policy, reference the Department of the Interior Telework Handbook at: http://www.usgs.gov/humancapital/pb/telework.html.

Throughout the recruitment & hiring process we will be communicating with you via email; therefore, it is imperative that the email address you provide when applying for this vacancy remains active. Should your email address change, please notify the point of contact identified in the vacancy announcement as soon as possible so that we can update our system.

This position is being filled under the Pathways Internship Program which is designed to provide students enrolled in a wide variety of educational institutions, from high school to graduate level, with paid work opportunities in agencies to explore Federal careers while still in school.

Applicants who include vulgar, offensive, or inappropriate language or information in their application package will be ineligible for further consideration for this position.

Identification of promotion potential in this announcement does not constitute a commitment or an obligation on the part of management to promote the employee selected at some future date. Promotion will depend upon administrative approval and the continuing need for and performance of higher-level duties.

Under Executive Order 11935, only United States citizens and nationals (residents of American Samoa and Swains Island) may compete for civil service jobs. Agencies are permitted to hire non-citizens only in very limited circumstances where there are no qualified citizens available for the position.

USGS employees are subject to Title 43, USC Section 31(a) and may not: (a) have any personal, private, direct or indirect interest in lands or mineral wealth of lands under survey; (b) have any substantial personal, private, direct or indirect interests in any private mining or mineral enterprise doing business with the United States; or (c) execute surveys or examinations for private parties or corporations.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Basis of Rating:

You will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education, and training relevant to the duties of the position. If you meet the basic eligibility and qualification requirements, your on-line responses to the application questions will determine your placement in the appropriate quality group (i.e., Best Qualified, Well-Qualified or Qualified). These responses must be substantiated by the resume. Veterans’ preference rules apply.



Vacancy Related Questions: As part of the online application process, you will need to respond to a series of questions designed to assess your knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas: Interpersonal Communication, Scientific Knowledge, Collect Scientific Data.

To preview questions please click here.