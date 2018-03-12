Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship requirement met by closing date.

Position is subject to a background investigation.

Position requires applicants to have an active medical license.

Position requires applicants to have a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) or equivalent degree.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered with the Selective Service.

Education Requirement

Licensure Requirement

Graduate Training Requirement

Additional Qualification Requirements for GP-15

Successful completion of the requirements for Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, or equivalent, from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association; or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained. Successful completion of a Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school that provided education and medical knowledge substantially equivalent to accredited schools in the United States that was demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG);Successful completion of premedical education in the United States AND graduate education from a foreign medical school that provided education and medical knowledge substantially equivalent to accredited schools in the United States that was demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG);Successful completion of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.You must have an active, current, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a physician from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, you must have had at least 1 year of supervised experience providing direct service in a clinical setting, i.e., a 1-year internship or the first year of a residency program in a hospital or an institution accredited for such training. Graduate training programs include only those internship, residency, and fellowship programs that are approved by accrediting bodies recognized within the United States or Canada. Descriptions of such programs are described below:An internship program involves broadly based clinical practice in which physicians acquire experience in treating a variety of medical problems under supervision (e.g., internal medicine, surgery, general practice, obstetrics-gynecology, and pediatrics). Such programs are in hospitals or other institutions accredited for internship training by a recognized body of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME);A residency program involves training in a specialized field of medicine in a hospital or an institution accredited for training in the specialty by a recognized body of the American Medical Association, (AMA) or Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME);A fellowship program involves advanced training (beyond residency training) in a given medical specialty in either a clinical or research setting in a hospital or an institution accredited in the United States for such training.You must have five years of graduate training in the specialty of the position to be filled; OR equivalent experience and training.You must haveobtained in either the private or public sector. Examples of qualifying experience includes: leading and mentoring a medical staff in a research environment; providing leadership in the planning, directing and coordination of biomedical clinical research programs and activities, including administrative, regulatory and scientific matters; managing and evaluating research projects that are broad and complex in scope and require unconventional approaches or complex research techniques; establishing goals and objectives for assigned research area, and coordinating efforts to facilitate the resolution of critical issues involving accomplishment of the research; reviewing research data and progress reports, and implementing corrective actions needed to achieve established research goals and objectives; making recommendations to senior personnel for facilitating new research efforts, clinical studies, clinical trials, or other initiatives required to meet program needs; and planning and arranging national or regional seminars and symposia leading to the more rapid dissemination of scientific data.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Title 38 pay will be included in the salary of this position and is based on the physician's experience and field of expertise.

