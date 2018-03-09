Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job

Selectees are subject to a background/suitability investigation

Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

A probationary period may be required for employees and supervisors

Open to Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP) applicants only

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo be eligible for consideration under CTAP, you must be a current Veterans Affairs employee who has received an official notice stating that your position is no longer needed, or that you will be separated by reduction in force (RIF). You must meet all of the following requirements for consideration of this position:1. You have an official notice from the VA saying that your position is no longer needed (surplus employee) or that you will be a displaced employee separated by reduction in force (RIF). You must attach a copy of that notice to your application.2. You have a current performance rating of at least "fully successful." You must attach a copy of your most recent performance appraisal to your application.3. You occupy a position in the same local commuting area of the vacancy. You must attach your most recent non-award SF-50 to your application4. You hold or have held the target grade of this position or higher (GS-15). You must attach an SF-50 showing that you hold a GS-15 or higher to support this.5. You are "well qualified" for the job. A well-qualified CTAP match will demonstrate expert level experience in the areas of acquisitions, human resources, budget and financial management combined with experience advising cabinet level, senior executive service (SES) personal, and White House officials on agency matters that dictate the current and future operations of a federal agency that have nationwide impact.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Work Schedule: Regular office hours; Alternate work schedules are available

Title/PD#: Supervisory Program Specialist GS - 15 PD 81707

Time-in-grade: Applicants who are/were current federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements. For a GS-15 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-14 level.

Physical Requirements: The work is sedentary.Typically, the employee may sit comfortably to do the work. However, there may be some walking; standing; bending; carrying of light items such as papers, books, small parts; driving an automobile, etc. No special physical demands are required to perform the work.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation and be found well-qualified for this vacancy. A well-qualified candidate is defined as meeting all of the minimum qualification standards and eligibility requirements as well as possessing skills that clearly exceed the minimum qualifications requirements for this position. Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility can be found here.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



Notice to Applicants: It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual's employment experience will be used only to determine the person's qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual's personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination.



VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility will be discussed during the interview process.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We will not make assumptions regarding your experience. Applicants who do not fully address the specialized experience needed for the position (as described above in the job announcement) in their resume or who do not possess the education to substitute for it will not be referred for consideration.

After you have met the minimum qualifications, you will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:

Expert knowledge on all matters relating to policy and program areas in human resources, budget financial management, acquisitions, correspondence management, information technology and equipment and space management functions for the Office of the Secretary in providing direct support.

Ability to lead a diverse team and further agency or organizational Equal Employment Opportunity goals

Ability conduct briefings to senior leaders and prepare comprehensive reports on assigned program delivery areas

Ability to serve as a senior liaison between federal, state, and local governments, White House, Congressional, and VA senior Officials on issues relevant to human resources, budget, financial management, acquisitions, for the Office of the Secretary