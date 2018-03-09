Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S Citizen or National

Registered for Selective Service (males born after 12-31-1959)

Suitable for Federal employment

Time after Competitive Appointment: Candidates must have served 3 months after latest competitive appointment in the Federal service.

This national security position, which may require access to classified information, requires a favorable suitability review and security clearance as a condition of employment. Failure to maintain security eligibility may result in termination.

Time in Grade Requirement - see the Qualifications field below for more details.

Obtain/Maintain Financial Management Certification

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOne year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower grade within the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required.Specialized experience at the GS-09 level is defined as: demonstrating knowledge of military pay entitlements, policies and procedures, as well as generally accepted principles related to the disbursement of public funds sufficient to provide analysis and advice regarding financial systems, internal controls and work processes.Examples of Specialized experience include recommending process improvements relative to financial operations, systems, and procedures, identifying discrepancies from consolidated financial reports, and / or provide basic operational analysis to senior leadership in effort to help carry out the financial mission.Specialized experience at the GS-11 level is defined as: performing financial systems analysis in support of military pay and the mobilization / de-mobilization process; provides thorough knowledge of financial management principles as they relate to automated systems processing and finance operations.Examples of Specialized Experience include developing and recommending process improvements relative to large-scale accounting and financial operations, systems, policies, and procedures; providing financial systems guidance to senior leadership to help them carry out financial missions with allocated resources.Current or former federal employees who have held a GS position in the preceding 52 weeks, must meet the time in grade requirement. Applicant must have served 52 weeks as a GS-07 (for the GS-09), GS-09 (for the GS-11), or higher grade in Federal Service.

GS-9 Substitution of Education for Experience: Two full years of progressively higher level graduate education, Master's or equivalent graduate degree, may be substituted to meet the specialized experience requirement. Equivalent combinations of successfully completed graduate level education and experience may be used to meet total experience requirements. If you are using education to substitute for the specialized experience, you must submit transcripts at the time you apply. To be creditable, education must have been obtained in an accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (http://www2.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html ).



GS-11 Substitution of Education for Experience: Three full years of progressively higher-level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree may be substituted to meet the specialized experience requirement. Equivalent combinations of successfully completed higher-level graduate level education and experience may be used to meet total experience requirements. If you are using education to substitute for the specialized experience, you must submit transcripts at the time you apply. To be creditable, education must have been obtained in an accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (http://www2.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html ).

Moving expenses will notbe paid.

We may use this announcement to make a temporary promotion. For some positions, the temporary promotion may be made permanent without further competition.

Selections are subject to restrictions resulting from the DoD Program for Stability of Civilian Employment.

A one year supervisory or managerial probationary period may be required.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 120 days of the closing date.

This position is exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Travel requirement is Seldom (1-24%) .

This position is not covered by a bargaining unit.

Retired Civil Service Employee: Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives)

This position requires you to obtain and maintain a Level 2 Certification under the DoD Financial Management (FM) Certification Program as a condition of employment. If you are selected, you will have to obtain this certification within two (2) years of your entry on duty in the position unless you are already in a position that requires a Level 2 Certification in which case you must complete the certification within the original 2-year period. Failure to become certified within the required time-frame may be grounds for removal from the position and/or from Federal service. Information about the DoD FM Certification Program is available at http://www.dfas.mil/dam/dfas/careers/pdf/DoDFMCertificationProgram.pdf .

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IMPORTANT NOTE - YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. ERRORS OR OMISSIONS MAY AFFECT YOUR RATING.



All information included in the resume and Occupational Questionnaire is subject to review and verification. HR will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. Applicants meeting the minimum requirements will be further evaluated based upon information you provided in the Occupational Questionnaire. If a determination is made that the work experience described in your submitted resume does not support your responses to the self-assessment questionnaire, your score may be reduced, and you may lose consideration for this position. If you are already a DFAS employee, you may be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including removal from Federal service, if you are found to have exaggerated, embellished, inflated, mischaracterized, or falsified your resume or qualifications.



The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies:

