Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job.

Subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required.

May serve a probationary period.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

A complete application package; Resume, Transcripts, SF-50, Vet Pref, etc.

Your experience must be documented on your resume at the Agency or Department level where the work had overarching impact to the entire Agency or Department (such as Department of the Army, Department of the Air Force, Department of Education, The Office of Personnel Management, etc).

Relocation expenses reimbursed Noapplicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the federal service); experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSA's) and other characteristics to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled, in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.serving as a subject matter expert, in order to provide advisory services for Title 5, Title 38 and Hybrid Title 38 positions related to: classification and position management, reviewing human resources policy, and developing goals/objectives that integrate organizational strategic HR objectives; developing and executing classification policies; develop formal written advisory determinations and facilitate classification appeals/desk audits; providing authoritative advisory services and resolving complex, sensitive, and/or controversial issues; develop and deliver functional area training; leading people or demonstrated ability to lead people.The work is mainly sedentary, except for walking to local meetings and carrying briefcases and luggage when in travel status.Applicants who are current, permanent Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-14 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-13 grade level. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials. More than one SF-50 may need to be submitted to prove eligibility. Be aware, a General Pay Adjustment or Award SF-50 will not show when time-in-grade was met.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for non-competitive reinstatement and current employees applying under the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA).

VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility will be discussed during the interview process.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced VA competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be well-qualified, applicants must possess experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors if applicable, and must be proficient in most of the requirements of the job. Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website which can be found at https://www.opm.gov/.



Special Employment Consideration: VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply, including those eligible for hiring under 5 CFR 213.3102(u), Schedule A, Appointment of persons with disabilities [i.e., intellectual disabilities, severe physical disabilities, or psychiatric disabilities], and/or Disabled veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more. Contact the Agency Contact for information on how to apply under these appointment authorities.



Receiving Service Credit for Earning Annual (Vacation) Leave: Federal Employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. VA may offer newly-appointed Federal employee's credit for their job-related non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave. Such credit must be requested and approved prior to the appointment date and is not guaranteed.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Alternate Application: If you are unable to apply online view the following Alternate Application Information instructions at https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IN DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE, PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE. You will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position.



Classification

Lead or Supervise

Veteran and Customer Focus

Writing