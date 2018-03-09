Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Completion of a degree in behavioral or social science; or related disciplines appropriate to this position, from an accredited or pre-accreditedcollege or university;ORA combination of education and specialized experience that provided you with knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciencesequivalent to a major in the field;ORCompletion of four years of appropriate experience that demonstrates you have acquired knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field.You qualify at the GS-15 level if you meet the following specialized experience:One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 grade level in the Federal service that comparable tasks in the following areas:by publishing extensively in refereed journals on research having a major impact on advancements or are accepted as authoritative in the fields of behavioral, social, or health populations sciences relevant to demography and epidemiology of aging, economics of aging, and health systems; demonstrated experience working independently in planning, organizing, and conducting social or population science funded related research; and, presenting findings and major advancements at conferences, conventions, or symposiums.by managing large and diverse research programs having national or international collaborations, scope, and impact in the field of behavioral, social, and/or population sciences; and, demonstrating managerial experience in organizational and program development including having responsibility for the development of plans for the resolution of major organizational and operational issues, reviewing contracts and agreements, evaluating the efficacy of research proposals, and allocating funds among competing programs.by directing and coordinating the work of multiple research teams; providing guidance, direction, and instruction to research or project leaders; implementing career development opportunities for staff; establishing and evaluating goals; determining long range plans to prepare for prospective changes in functions or programs affecting the office; and, determining operating guidelines for the management of the office.

If you are using education to meet the 'Basic Education or Experience Requirements', you are strongly encouraged to submit a copy of your transcripts (or a list of your courses including titles, credit hours completed and grades). Unofficial transcripts will be accepted in the application package. Official transcripts will be required from all selectees prior to receiving an official offer. Click here for information on Foreign Education

