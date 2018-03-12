Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Applicants must be a graduate of an accredited law school, be an active member of the bar of a state, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in good standing (any jurisdiction). Applicants must possess excellent academic and professional credentials, and outstanding professional references.In addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must have one year of specialized experience at the GS-09 level which is directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled. Specialized experience includes: assisting senior Attorney with providing legal advice and services in areas of contract law, fiscal law, contract cost and pricing, use of Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques and, assisting senior Attorney with providing legal advice and services to management and individual staff members.n addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must have one year of specialized experience at the GS-11 level which is directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled. Specialized experience includes: Experience assisting senior Attorney with providing legal advice and services in areas of contract law, fiscal law, and contract cost and pricing, use of Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques, and experience assisting senior Attorney with providing legal advice and services to management and individual staff members.In addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must have one year of specialized experience at the GS-12 level which is directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled. Specialized experience includes: Experience providing legal advice and services in areas of contract law, fiscal law, contract cost and pricing, use of Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques, and experience serving as a representative for an Agency providing legal advice and services to management and individual staff members.In addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must have one year of specialized experience at the GS-13 level which is directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled. Specialized experience includes: Experience providing professional legal advice and services in areas of contract law, fiscal law, contract cost and pricing, use of Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques, and experience serving as a representative for an Agency providing legal advice and services to management and individual staff members.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Basic Education Requirement: Applicants must be a graduate of an accredited law school, be an active member of the bar of a state, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in good standing (any jurisdiction). Applicants must possess excellent academic and professional credentials, and outstanding professional references.



There is no substitution of education for the specialized experience.

DCAA has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security and thrift savings; health, life and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave and holidays. DCAA employees enjoy our business-casual dress code, flexible work schedules, transit subsidies, and the opportunity to telecommute.



Initial Trial Period: You will be required to serve an initial trial period of 2 years if one has not already been completed.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see www.sss.gov).



Performance Appraisal: If you are a current Federal employee, you must be rated fully successful or higher on your current performance rating to be eligible for promotion. You may be asked to provide a copy of your performance appraisal during the evaluation and selection process.



Background Investigation: All selectees will be subject to a personnel security investigation which must be favorably adjudicated for occupancy of a sensitive position and/or access to classified information. If you are selected for a critical/special sensitive position, you will be subject to a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI). For a critical sensitive position, you must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance eligibility at the Top Secret level. For a special sensitive position, you must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance eligibility at the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) level AND you will be subject to a random counterintelligence scope polygraph.



Drug Testing: If you are given access to classified information, you will be subject to random drug testing. If you are selected for a critical/special sensitive position, you will be placed in a drug testing designated position. You must pass a drug test before your assignment to such a position and you will be subject to random drug testing subsequent to your assignment.



Notice of Veterans' Preference: There is no formal rating system for applying veterans' preference to attorney appointments in the excepted service; however, the Department of Defense considers veterans' preference eligibility a positive factor for attorney hiring. Applicants eligible for veterans' preference must include that information in their cover letter or resume and attach supporting documentation (e.g., DD Form 214, "Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty") to their submissions. Although the point-preference system is not used, applicants eligible to claim a 10-point preference must submit a Standard Form (SF) 15, "Application for 10-Point Veteran Preference," and supporting documentation required for the specific type of preference claimed. (SF 15, which lists the types of 10-point preference and the required supporting documents, is available from the Office of Personnel Management Website at http://www.opm.gov/.)



If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.



