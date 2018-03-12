Not required

REQUIREMENTS:



Applicants must have a valid State or District of Columbia driver's license. In accordance with the Smithsonian Institution's Drug and Alcohol Testing and Medical Examinations for Commercial Drivers Program, tentative selectees must pass a

drug test AND physical examination in order to be offered an appointment. Applicants must have at least a Class "A" Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and must be able to obtain a Government driver's license.



Work includes handling or carrying equipment weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally more; involves stooping, stretching, bending, and kneeling for long periods of time.



Physical exertion is considerable and includes prolonged standing, climbing up and down ladders and scaffolding, working in cramped and awkward positions, reaching, lifting, and bending when using hand and power tools. Weight lifted may exceed 50 pounds. Assistance is usually available for handling heavier materials and equipment. Heavy exertion is required at frequent intervals.



Must have physical capacities for working outside in excessive heat, excessive noise, confined areas, inclement weather and on slippery or uneven surfaces that can be found at or in transit to and from worksites. Work is performed inside and outside

in a variety of weather conditions. The incumbent may be assigned to work in areas where certain potentially harmful physical and chemical agents are present. These agents may include, but are not limited to: moving equipment; energized electric circuits, sharp metal edges, and toxic fumes, dust, noise, heat, ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, chemicals, etc. To ensure employee safety and health, personal protective equipment is issued consistent with applicable laws and regulations.



Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the job opportunity announcement.



For information on the Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations, see OPM’s web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/index.htm.



Occasionally, overtime work may be required in support of the Warehouse mission.

Your overall experience and training must indicate that you have the minimum knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform the duties of this position.There is no substitution of education for experience for this position. Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.Additional information on the Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations can be found on OPM's web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/index.htm .

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

How you will be evaluated:



Applications will first be evaluated to determine whether the following screen out element is met:





1. Ability to do the work of a Materials handler without more than normal supervision.



If an applicant meets the screen-out element, the following Job Elements will be evaluated:



2. Work Practices (includes keeping things neat, clean, and in order).



3. Technical Practices (theoretical, precise and artistic).



4. Ability to Interpret Instructions, Specification.



5. Knowledge of Materials.



6. Dexterity and Safety.



Applicants who meet or exceed the screen-out element will be assigned to one of three category groups based on job-related criteria:



Best Category - Meets the screen-out element and excels in most of the job related elements above.



Better Category - Meets the screen-out element and satisfies most of the job related elements above.



Good Category - Meets the screen-out element, but does not satisfy most of the job related elements above to a substantive degree.



This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-veterans within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no veteran in that category is passed over to select a non-veteran in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.



Veterans who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.



Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the announcement questions will not be considered for this position.



Important Note:



Your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the occupational questionnaire or other assessment tool for consistency. If a determination is made that you have rated yourself higher than is supported by your resume, you will be assigned a rating commensurate to your described experience.



Your resume should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.

To preview questions please click here.