Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

This is a bargaining unit position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.

In order to qualify for this position, your application must provide sufficient documentation showing you possess the required educational level needed to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered.



To Qualify for the GS-04 Level: You must have successfully completed 2 full academic years of post-high school study or an Associate's degree (or meet this requirement within 4 months of the closing date of this announcement)



To Qualify for the GS-05 Level: You must have successfully completed 4 academic years of post-high school leading to a Bachelor's degree or equivalent degree (or meet this requirement within 4 months of the closing date of this announcement)



Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-PIP



This position may be non-competitively converted to a career ladder position in either the General Schedule (GS) pay system or the Warfare Demonstration Project alternate personnel system; after meeting all regulatory requirements (including qualification requirements) and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



This position has Conditions of Employment (screen-outs) which will be used to determine minimum qualifications for this position. Applicants not possessing these Conditions of Employment will be found ineligible for this position. They are:

United States Citizenship, and

18 years of age or older by the closing date of the announcement

A cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.8 prior to entrance on duty (EOD)

This position has a selective placement factor that will be used to screen out ineligible candidates. The selective placement factor is: you must currently possess or be currently pursuing or intend to pursue a Bachelor's degree or higher degree in Accounting, Auditing or a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.



To remain eligible for this internship, you MUST continue to be enrolled in a qualifying educational institution on a full or half-time basis for the duration of the appointment.



Supporting documentation: You must provide acceptable documentation of your appointment eligibility, by providing proof of enrollment or acceptance of enrollment, in the form of letters, records or statements issued from a high school, vocational institution, college, or university, with your completed application. NOTE : Acceptable proof of enrollment includes a current course schedule.

QUALIFYING EDUCATION:

1) A high school or home-school whose curriculum has been approved by a State or local governing body; or



2) Any of the following educational institutions or curricula that have been accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education: (i) A technical or vocational trade school; (ii) A 2-year or 4-year college or university; (iii) A graduate or professional school (e.g., law school, medical school, etc.); or (iv) A Certificate Program in a qualifying educational institution as defined by 5 CFR 362.102, equivalent to at least one academic year of full-time study, that is part of an accredited, college-level, technical, trade, vocational or business school curriculum.



Education is used to determine if Pathways qualification requirements are met, you must submit a copy of your transcripts (unofficial is acceptable) or diploma. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements, if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying. For further information, please visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



Applications will be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 4 months from the date of application . However, agencies are required to verify that the education has been completed successfully before any applicant can be appointed (report to work); therefore, your selection or start date may be impacted by proof and completion of all position requirements.

Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



PROGRAM COMPLETION AND CONVERSION:

Interns may be converted to a permanent position (or, in some limited circumstances, to a term position lasting 1-4 years) within 120 days of successful completion of the program.

To be eligible for conversion, Interns must:



Be a US Citizen

Complete at least 640 hours of work experience acquired through the Internship Program

Complete their degree or certificate requirements

Meet the qualification standards for the position to which the Intern will be converted

Meet agency-specific requirements as specified in the Participant's Agreement, and

Perform their job successfully



The Pathways appointment has promotion potential to the GS-05 level. If selected below the full performance level, incumbent may be non-competitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



If converted to the competitive service, the competitive service appointment has promotion potential to the GS-12 or equivalent. If selected below the full performance level, incumbent may be non-competitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.



Pay Retention will be extended to eligible Federal Government employees selected for this formal employee development program.



Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.



Relocation incentives may be authorized.



This position is eligible for part time, full time or ad-hoc telework at the discretion of management.



Vacancies filled from this announcement may be filled at any grade level listed.



Incumbents may be non-competitively reassigned to another Internship position with no greater promotion potential than that of the position for which they were selected.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:



Accountability

Attention to Detail

Customer Service

Flexibility

Integrity/Honesty

Interpersonal Skills

Learning

Self-Management

Stress Tolerance

Teamwork

Decision Making

Reading



You will be evaluated and rated under Category Rating selection procedures. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories:

Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position.

Well Qualified- Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position.

Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.



Please Note: Before attempting to take the assessments, applicants should view sample items to determine if the computer they are using is likely to experience any issues during testing. The sample items can be found at https://usahire.opm.gov/assess/default/sample/Sample.action. If you have questions about the computer requirements or require technical assistance please contact helpdesk@usahire.opm.gov .



If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.