50% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Personnel security investigation required.

Must comply with Drug Abuse Testing Program requirements.

Must file an annual financial statement.

A medical examination is required.

Immunization screening is required.

Required to obtain a passport.

Must be able to possess and maintain a Government Travel Card.

Close-Out Contracts

Contract Performance Management

Proposal Evaluation (Contracting by Negotiation)

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the ?education requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application.To qualify based on your work experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job.To qualify, applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade/level GS-09. Specialized experience is defined as:Experience monitoring contractor performance in relation to the completion schedule required by the contract; experience soliciting, evaluating, negotiating, and awarding contract; experience administering contracts by assuring compliance with the terms and conditions.Education can be substituted for experience.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Applicants must meet basic eligibility requirements such as minimum qualifications, and other regulatory requirements by the closing date of the announcement.BASIC EDUCATION REQUIREMENT (Contracting Series):A bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees AND at least 24 semester hours in anycombination of the following fields: accounting, business finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing,quantitative methods, or organization and management. (This requirement can be obtained within the degree or in addition to the degree).Current civilian personnel in DoD, who occupied GS-1102 positions or contracting positions with authority to award or administer contractsabove the simplified acquisition threshold in an Executive Department on or before September 30, 2000 are exempt from meeting this requirement.Current military members who occupied a similar occupational specialty to the GS-1102 on or before September 30, 2000 are also exempt frommeeting this requirement.

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification

requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign

education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been

given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit:

http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

One-year supervisory probationary period may be required.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Noncompetitive promotion potential to target grade.

May require overtime work.

Management may select at any grade level announced.

Relocation/Retention Incentive will not be authorized.

Defense National Relocation Program ?will not be authorized.

Ability to communicate orally and in writing.

All selections under an announcement must be made within 6 months from the issuance date of the certificate referral list.

Selectees for E-E positions are required to be exempt from recall to the military Reserves or recall to active duty for retired military.

Selectee will be subject to a 10-year security reinvestigation.

Tentative offer for employment will be rescinded if the selectee does not meet conditions of employment.

Schedule tour of duty will require evenings, weekends and holiday work hours, and overtime.

U.S. Citizenship is Required

Direct Deposit of Pay is Required

Tour of Duty: ?Full Time

FLSA: Non-Exempt; Exempt when Deployed

Bargaining Unit: Yes

Position has positive education requirement.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

The Department of Defense (DoD) policy on employment of annuitants will be used in determining eligibility of annuitants. The DoD policy is available at: www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf

In accordance with section 9902(h) of title 5, United States Code, annuitants reemployed in the Department of Defense shall receive full annuity and salary upon appointment. They shall not be eligible for retirement contributions, participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, or a supplemental or redetermined annuity for the reemployment period. Discontinued service retirement annuitants (i.e. retired under section 8336(d)(1) or 8416(b)(1)(A) of title 5, United States Code) appointed to the Department of Defense may elect to be subject to retirement provisions of the new appointment as appropriate. (See DoD instructions 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid experience or volunteer work.

This is a Defense Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level II within 24 months of entrance on duty.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications,

and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during

the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.