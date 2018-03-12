Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must pass a pre-employment security investigation and drug screening.



May be required to successfully complete a trial/probationary period.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service.



Must be a U.S. Citizen or National.



POSITION REQUIREMENTS:



All qualification requirements for this position must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).



Must be able to obtain and maintain a Public Trust security clearance.

Merit promotion applicants must meet applicable time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. One year at the GS-12 grade level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-13 grade level.You may qualify at the GS-1102-13 level, if you fulfill one of the following qualifications:A. Successfully completed all mandatory training prescribed by the head of the agency for progression to GS-13 or higher level contracting positions, including at least 4-years' experience in contracting or related positions. At least 1 year of that experience must have been specialized experience at or equivalent to work at the next lower level of the position, and must have provided the knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the work of the position AND successful completion of a full four-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree, that included or was supplemented by at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management (NOTE: Applicants must submit a copy of their transcripts for verification).B. On January 1, 2000, I held a position in the Federal Service in the GS-1102 Contract Specialist series at the same grade or higher. I have continually held this occupational series since January 1, 2000. NOTE: In order to qualify for promotion to a higher grade you will have to meet the basic requirements and specialized experience requirements for this position (MUST SUBMIT YOUR SF-50).One full-time year of specialized work experience equivalent to the grade GS-12 in the Federal Service performing duties which include: 1.) Conducting negotiations during pre-award and post-award phases; 2.) Monitoring contractor performance; 3.) Analyzing industry and market conditions to determine sources; and 4.) Applying cost and price procedures and techniques to evaluate bids, contract proposals, and responsibility of contractors.

ARE YOU USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY?

Education must be from an accredited school or institution. Please refer to the following website to locate your school and/ or institution https://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx

You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirements for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the

qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private

organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit:

Note: Multiple selections may be made from this announcement.



Note: Applications will not be accepted if submitted using Government franked envelopes.



Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, you must be a preference eligible or a Veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit:

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies:

