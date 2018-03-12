Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen

You must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov)

You must be suitable for Federal Employment

Time-in-grade/band requirements must be met (if applicable)

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet requirements by the closing date of this announcement.



Your resume must be complete (i.e., include dates of experience, salary, work schedule, etc.), detailed and relevant to the position.

In addition to the duties described in the announcement, applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-7 level (ZA-I at NIST). Specialized experience is defined as assessing FOIAs; evaluating new or modified program management policies, regulations, goals or objectives.Master's or equivalent graduate degree2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degreeLL.B. or J.D., if relatedEquivalent combination of education and experience.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Qualification requirements in the vacancy announcement are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook, which contains Federal qualification standards. This handbook is available on the OPM website located at http:///www.opm.gov/qualifications

This position allows you to qualify and be considered based on your education. To receive this consideration, please submit a copy of your transcripts to document that you have met the education requirement. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted in the application package. However, official transcripts will be required prior to a final offer of employment.



Foreign education: Qualifying education from colleges and universities in foreign countries must be evaluated in terms of equivalency to that acquired in U.S. colleges and universities. Applicants educated in whole or in part in foreign countries must submit sufficient evidence, including transcripts, to an accredited private organization for an equivalency evaluation of course work and degree. A listing of these accredited organizations can be found on the Department of Education's website - http://www.ed.gov/international/usnei/us/workrecog.doc. You must provide a copy of the letter containing the results of the equivalency evaluation with a course by course listing along with your application. Failure to provide such documentation when requested will result in lost consideration.

A probationary period may be required.



Males born after December 31, 1959 must certify that they have registered for the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so under Selective Service Law.



This position is covered by an Alternative Personnel Management System (APMS). This system replaces the General Schedule (GS) pay plan and grade with career paths and pay bands. For information regarding how the pay bands correspond to the General Schedule, visit http://nist.gov/ohrm/apms.cfm





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions). Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, duties performed for each position, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level. Please also include in your resume a list of all publications and patents/patent applications on which you are a named inventor and provide the title and patent/patent application number for each.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



* Knowledge of FOIA, or similar program, polocies, regulations directives, court decisions, and administrative instructions



* Knowledge of Paperwork Reduction Act requirements or similar program



* Ability to write and communicate clearly and to manage time



Applying under a Special Appointing Authority (i.e., VRA, Peace Corps, Schedule A): if you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the vacancy announcement, you will be forwarded to the selecting official for consideration and may be contacted for an interview. If two or more VRA candidates apply and one or more is a preference eligible, Veterans' preference will be applied.





Applying as a Merit Candidates: Your responses to the job questionnaire will serve as the basis for identifying best qualified candidates. Best qualified Merit and Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) eligibles (i.e., candidates in the GOLD category) will be forwarded for consideration to the selecting official and may be contacted for an interview. Non-competitive consideration will be given to those Merit candidates that have held a position with the same promotion potential as the position advertised. Documentation (in the form of an SF-50) is required to show proof of promotion potential or highest grade held.



Applying as an Agency Based candidate (i.e., outside the Federal government), your application package will be placed in one of three categories based on your responses to the assessment questions; Gold, Silver, or Bronze. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans. More information about the three categories can be found at: Category Rating



Applying as a CTAP or ICTAP candidate: CTAP and ICTAP candidates will be eligible for selection priority if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position by attaining at least a rating of 85 out of 100.



Information regarding CTAP and ICTAP appointments and eligibility can be found at - CTAP/ICTAP





To preview questions please click here.