Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service, www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

This position is subject to provisions of the WHS/OSD PPP Pilot Program

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period

Must be determined suitable for federal employment

Required to participate in the direct deposit program

This position is subject to pre-employment and random drug testing

This position requires you to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

This position may require you to work other than normal duty hours.

Work may occasionally require travel away from the normal duty station on military or commercial aircraft.

Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.

You may qualify at the GS-12 level, if you fulfill the following qualification requirement:

You may qualify at the GS-13 level, if you fulfill the following qualification requirement:

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOne year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service that demonstrates your experience in: applying rules, procedures and operations sufficient to perform tasks involved with performance management, awards and drug testing program in order to provide technical guidance and advisory services to supervisors and senior management.One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service that demonstrates your experience in: applying laws, regulations and policies to apply analytical and evaluative methods and techniques to issues or studies concerning the efficiency and effectiveness of performance management, awards and drug testing program..Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.Generally, current Federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade.Washington Headquarters Services provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please view the "Alternate Application" method listed in the "Other Information" section of this announcement. Your requests for reasonable accommodation will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

There is no substitution of education for specialized experience.

PPP PILOT: The Washington Headquarters Service is currently operating under an approved reengineered Priority Placement Program (PPP) pilot for all positions in its serviced workforce. This pilot is application based and current PPP registrants who are registered for activity codes 293A and 295A (regardless of the location) are required to apply to the job announcement via USAJobs in order to exercise their priority placement status. This pilot permits priority candidates to be assessed with other competitive applicants. Anyone claiming priority status must provide a copy of their PPP registration and supporting documentation (e.g. RIF notice, Sponsor's PCS orders, Certification of Expected Separation) at the time of application to verify priority placement and eligibility.

Other priority consideration programs will continue under their current operating procedures.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



Washington Headquarters Services uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit: http://www.dhs.gov/E-Verify



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php? title=Alternate_Application_Information



Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, you must be a preference eligible or a Veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.



Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:

These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/ Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/Home/Registration : Under the provisions of 5 USC 3110, an individual may not be appointed into a position if the position is under the supervisory chain of command of a relative.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



All qualified candidates will be assigned to a quality category. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics)::





Attention to Detail

Customer Service

Oral Communication

Performance Management