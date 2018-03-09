Museum Curator (ART)

TRAVEL REQUIRED:

25% or less - The incumbent maybe required to travel occasionally, 5-6 times per year on average, usually within the US.


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • Pass Pre-employment Background Investigation
  • May need to complete a Probationary Period
  • Maintain a Bank Account for Direct Deposit/Electronic Transfer
  • Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

    • Qualification requirements must be met within 30 days of the job announcement closing date.

    For information on qualification requirements, see Qualification Standards Handbook for General Schedule Positions viewable on the web at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications.



    Basic Requirements:


    1. Degree: museum work; or in an applicable subject-matter field.
      OR
    2. Combination of education and experience -- courses equivalent to a major, as shown, plus appropriate experience or additional education.
      OR
    3. Four years of experience that provided knowledge comparable to that normally acquired through the successful completion of the 4-year course of study as shown above.

    Experience: You qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-11 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system.

    Specialized Experience:
    • For this position Specialized Experience is defined as experience developing and maintaining museum collections, focused on fine art prints, drawings and time-based media arts; conducting and publishing research on American art, conceiving and developing exhibitions for a museum; and presenting public programs including gallery talks and lectures.
    Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

    Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.

    See Education Requirements Section

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    Your resume will be used to evaluate your experience, education, and/or training that address the competencies below:

    1. Knowledge of historical and contemporary prints and drawing techniques to identity potential acquisitions and properly document new accessions.
    2. Skill in recognizing objects and subjects suitable for a museum to broaden collections in under-represented categories.
    3. Skill in the curation of museum exhibitions to examine lives of historical or contemporary figures, or to explore other relevant cultural themes for broad public audiences.
    4. Skill in oral communication sufficient to preparing effective oral presentations, reports, analysis papers, and communication materials in the fields of American art and history for both scholarly and general audiences.
    5. Skill in written communication sufficient to preparing effective written presentations, reports, analysis papers, and communication materials in the fields of American art and history for both scholarly and general audiences.
    Applicants who meet or exceed minimum qualifications will be assigned to one of three category groups based on job-related criteria: Best Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and excels in most of the job related competencies above. Better Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and satisfies most of the job related competencies above. Good Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements, but does not satisfy most of the job related competencies above to a substantive degree. This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher. Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the vacancy questions will not be considered for this position.

    Important Note: The review of your resume will determine your final rating and should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.

    Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation


