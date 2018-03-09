Occasional travel - Travel of 1 to 5 nights per month may be required.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

You must successfully pass a background investigation

Selective Service registration required

Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements

You must be able to obtain and hold a Non-Critical Sensitive/ Secret security clearance

This position requires a pre-employment drug test and you must have a negative drug test result prior to appointment into the position. After appointment, you may be subject to periodic random drug testing.

New employees must serve a one year probationary period.

Identifying interrelated issues of effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity of mission-oriented programs

Assisting to implement program plans to ensure the highest level of productivity in program operations

Assisting with cyber security projects to meet customer requirements

Maintaining reports and spreadsheets that involve tracking workforce operations and personnel actions

Preparing written reports, information papers and other communications pertaining to workforce planning and functions

Working with a team to develop plans based on an analysis of interrelated issues of effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity of mission-oriented programs

Developing recommendations to resolve substantive problems of effectiveness and efficiency of work operations in a program

Leading cyber security projects by working with stakeholders to determine operational and functional requirements

Working with serviced organization in developing and organizing policies and programs for program management

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoCompleted three (3) full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D.; or successfully completed a Ph.D.; or equivalent degree, e.g., LL.M., at an accredited college or university in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work.--OR--Have at least one full year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the GS-09 level in the Federal service performing the following duties:--OR--I have a combination of graduate education (beyond the Master's level) as described in A and specialized experience (less than one year) as described in B, that when combined equals 100% of the qualification requirement. NOTE: Only graduate education beyond the Master's level may be used in this calculation.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can providevaluable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.The qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.Current federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade band in the federal service. The time-in-grade requirement must be met by closing date of this announcement.Submit a copy of your most recent Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that demonstrates your eligibility for consideration, e.g., length of time you have been in your current/highest grade (examples of appropriate SF-50s include promotions, with-in grade/range increases); your current promotion potential; proof of permanent appointment if applying based on an interchange agreement; etc.

Are you qualifying based on education? Submit a copy of your college transcript (unofficial is acceptable) or a list of coursework with hours completed. Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet Federal qualification requirements if you can show that your foreign education is comparable to education received in accredited educational institutions in the United States. For example, specific courses accepted for college-level credit by an accredited U.S. college or university, or foreign education evaluated by an organization recognized for accreditation by the Department of Education as education equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. college or university. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence with your application. See Recognition of Foreign Qualifications for more information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated on their resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire that is based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job:





Mission Management

Planning and Evaluating

Process Improvement

Requirements Analysis

Workforce Management