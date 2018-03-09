25% or less - You may be expected to travel occasionally to perform your duties.

You must be a U. S. citizen to apply for this position.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

You must successfully pass a drug screen.

Males born after 12/31/59 must certify registration with Selective Service.

Requirements by Closing Date: Unless otherwise noted, you must meet all requirements by the closing date of the announcement.

Time in Grade: Time in grade restrictions must be met by the closing date of this announcement. Applicants must have at least 52 weeks of service equivalent to the next lower grade level in the normal line of progression for the position to be filled

Motor Vehicle Operation: You must possess a valid automobile driver's license at the time of appointment.

You must be a current and permanent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement GS-1811-14/15 employee stationed within the local commuting area.

Currently hold or formerly held, a permanent position as a Criminal Investigator, GS-1811-14, position with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou qualify for the Supervisory Criminal Investigator (Section Chief),, position if you:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

NOTE: There is no education substitution for experience at this grade level.

Firearms Requirement: You will be required to carry a firearm while performing duties of this position. Maintaining firearm proficiency is also mandatory. You must satisfactorily complete (or have previously completed) the firearms component of the Criminal Investigation Training Program at Glynco, Georgia. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. Candidates under consideration will be required to certify whether they have ever been convicted of such an offense. False or fraudulent information provided by candidates is criminally punishable by fine or imprisonment.



Work Conditions: This job requires physical strength and stamina to perform such activities as conducting long periods of surveillance, pursuing and restraining suspects, and carrying heavy equipment to be uses in investigative efforts. These activities require considerable physical exertion, such as running, stooping, bending, climbing, lifting and carrying heavy objects. The environment involves work indoors and outdoors in a variety of potentially dangerous and stressful situations, as well as exposure to physical attack, including the use of lethal weapons.



Promotion Potential: When promotion potential is shown, the agency is not making a commitment and is not obligated to provide future promotions to you if you are selected. Future promotions will be dependent on your ability to perform the duties at a higher level, the continuing need for an employee assigned to the higher level, and administrative approval.



This position is at the full performance level.



E-Verify: DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



Suitability: If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



Financial Disclosure: If you are hired, you may be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450) within 30 days after appointment.



Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of our mission, DHS requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet these standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully obtain and maintain a background investigation for a Top Secret clearance as a condition of placement into this position. This may include a credit check, a review of financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Supervisory Probationary Period: This is a supervisory position. Under provisions of the Civil Service Reform Act, first time supervisors and/or managers will be required to serve a 1-year probationary period. You may also be required to complete an appropriate supervisory training course within one year of assignment to this position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire. The questions are related to the following fundamental competencies (or Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities) needed to perform the duties of this job:

Human Capital Management, Oral Communication, Performance Results & Management, Planning and Evaluating, and Writing

Based on your responses, you will receive a score from the Assessment Questionnaire between 70 and 100. Those applicants who score the highest will be referred to the hiring manager and may be called for an interview. Failure to complete the interview may result in removal from further consideration.