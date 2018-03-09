International Cooperative Program Specialist
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel up to 15% for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Other Requirements:
- Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.
- You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.
- Two year trial/probationary period may be required.
- Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.
- Direct Deposit of Pay is Required.
- This is an Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level 3 in the Acquisition Career Field Program Management within 24 months of entrance on duty.
Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes: Building partnership/coalition capacity through exchange of International Cooperative Research Development Research and Acquisition (ICRDA) programs and agreements; Identifying and pursuing foreign technology for cooperative development to meet Army requirements; Preparing Read-Ahead, Executive Summaries, After Action Reports etc. for GO/SES officials on multilateral and/or bilateral programs; Facilitating collaborative efforts between the United States and foreign nations leveraging technology and resources. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service NH-03(GS-13).
You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency (knowledge, skills, abilities) in the following areas:
- Acquisition Strategy
- Organizational Performance Analysis
- Written Communication
Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.
- If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.
- Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.
- If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.
- This is a Career Program (CP) 60 position.
- Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.
- This is a DOD Demonstration Project position. Under the Defense Authorization Act, personnel management demonstration programs are operating in numerous Army activities and various other organizations supported by Army civilian personnel centers. Under the streamlined personnel operations for the demonstration projects, the familiar 15 General Schedule grade structure is replaced with broad pay bands that typically encompass a range of grades. For example, acquisition jobs in level NH-4 of broad banding encompass the traditional GS-14 through GS-15 grades. Other initiatives under the demonstration projects include simplified job classification, streamlined hiring processes, and expanded developmental opportunities.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, and qualifications for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Superior, Highly Qualified and Basically Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.
- Superior. Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for the announced position.
- Highly Qualified. Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for the announced position.
- Basically Qualified. Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for the announced position.
Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.
VETERANS' PREFERENCE: Five points may be added to the eligible ratings of veterans who: Entered the military service prior to October 14, 1976; served on active duty during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990 and January 2, 1992, regardless of where the person served; or, served in a military action for which they received a campaign badge or expeditionary medal. Medal holders and Gulf War veterans must have served continuously for at least 24 months or the full period for which called or ordered to active duty. Ten points may be granted to the eligible ratings of disabled veterans; Purple Heart recipients; spouses or mothers of a 100 percent disabled veteran; or the widows, widowers, or mothers of a deceased veteran. Read more Security clearance Secret