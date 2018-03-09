Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel up to 15% for this position.

This is an Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level 3 in the Acquisition Career Field Program Management within 24 months of entrance on duty.

Acquisition Strategy

Organizational Performance Analysis

Written Communication

In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document One year of specialized experience which includes: Building partnership/coalition capacity through exchange of International Cooperative Research Development Research and Acquisition (ICRDA) programs and agreements; Identifying and pursuing foreign technology for cooperative development to meet Army requirements; Preparing Read-Ahead, Executive Summaries, After Action Reports etc. for GO/SES officials on multilateral and/or bilateral programs; Facilitating collaborative efforts between the United States and foreign nations leveraging technology and resources. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service NH-03(GS-13).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency (knowledge, skills, abilities) in the following areas:

This is a Career Program (CP) 60 position.

This is a DOD Demonstration Project position. Under the Defense Authorization Act, personnel management demonstration programs are operating in numerous Army activities and various other organizations supported by Army civilian personnel centers. Under the streamlined personnel operations for the demonstration projects, the familiar 15 General Schedule grade structure is replaced with broad pay bands that typically encompass a range of grades. For example, acquisition jobs in level NH-4 of broad banding encompass the traditional GS-14 through GS-15 grades. Other initiatives under the demonstration projects include simplified job classification, streamlined hiring processes, and expanded developmental opportunities.

Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Superior, Highly Qualified and Basically Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.

Superior. Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for the announced position.

Highly Qualified. Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for the announced position.

Basically Qualified. Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for the announced position.