Rights-Reproduction Specialist/Digital Assets Manager
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Qualification requirements must be met within 30 days of the job opportunity announcement closing date.
For information on qualification requirements, see Qualification Standards Handbook for
General Schedule Positions viewable on the web at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications.
Experience: You qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-07 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system. For this position specialized experience is defined as researching image copyright and other restrictions; coordinating and processing image requests; using collections management and imaging software; preparing digital assets for ingestion and ingesting digital assets into a digital assets management system (DAMS), and maintaining digital assets.
Or Education
Grade 9: Two full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a
master's or equivalent degree related to this position may be substituted to meet the
experience requirements.
OR
Or a Combination:
Education and experience, in part, totaling 100% may be combined to meet the basic qualifications.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.
For a full explanation of this option please see the Qualification Standards.
Special Instructions for Foreign Education: If you are qualifying by education and/or you have education completed in a foreign college/university described above, it is your responsibility to provide transcripts and proof of U.S. accreditation for foreign study. For instructions on where to fax these documents, see the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.
Flexible Spending Accounts - http://www.fsafeds.com/fsafeds/index.asp
Health Insurance - http://www.opm.gov/insure/health/index.asp
Leave - http://www.opm.gov/oca/leave/index.asp
Life Insurance - http://www.opm.gov/insure/life/index.asp
Long Term Care Insurance - http://www.ltcfeds.com
Retirement Program - http://www.opm.gov/retire/index.asp
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:
- Knowledge of rights and reproductions policies and legal precedents for works in public collections, including fair use, public domain, personality rights, and similar usage/copyright issues to ensure images legal and appropriate use.
- Knowledge of current and evolving policies and standards for diverse uses of digital assets to develop a code of best practices.
- Ability to manage a high volume of image and other digital asset usage inquiries from a variety of sources, such as museums, universities, media outlets, scholars, commercial entities, publishers and the general public to facilitate research and provide wide access to museum collection objects.
- Ability to communicate in writing with a variety of correspondents, such as the general public, art galleries, museums, publishers, businesses, media outlets, and universities, to manage permissions and requests.
- Ability to prepare, upload, update and maintain digital assets in a digital asset management system (DAMS) to allow images and other digital assets and data to be easily retrieved and update DAMS status in a Collection Information System to ensure DAMS integration with a Collection Information System and other systems
Best Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and excels in most of the job related competencies above.
Better Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and satisfies most of the job related competencies above.
Good Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements, but does not satisfy most of the job related competencies above to a substantive degree.
This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.
Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.
Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the vacancy questions will not be considered for this position.
Important Note:
The review of your resume will determine your final rating and should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New