Occasional travel - Average of 1 night a month may be required.

Applicants must be U.S. Citizens.

Suitable for Federal employment, as determined by background investigation.

Selectee may be subject to serving a one-year probationary period.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Because this position requires travel for official business, the selectee will be required to apply for a charge card within 30 calendar days of appointment. Individuals who have delinquent account balances from a previous Government charge card will be required to satisfy their existing obligation before a new card can be issued.

A background investigation will be required for this position. Continued employment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.

Throughout the recruitment and hiring process we will be communicating with you via email; therefore, it is imperative that the email address you provide when applying for this vacancy remains active. Should your email address change, please notify the point of contact identified in the vacancy announcement as soon as possible so that we can update our system.

GS-09

GS-11

In order to qualify at the GS-09 level, you must meet one of the following:--2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education or master`s or equivalent graduate degree (such as an LL.B. or J.D.); OR--Possess 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-7 level. Examples of experience may include: assisting higher level staff members in researching legislative regulations and policies; drafting summary reports and other briefing materials; and drafting responses to Congressional inquiries and correspondence; OR--Possess a combination of graduate level education beyond the first year of progressive graduate study and appropriate experience that together meet the qualification requirements for this positionIn order to qualify at the GS-11 level, you must meet one of the following:--3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree; OR--Possess 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to GS-9. Examples of experience may include: researching, analyzing, evaluating, and interpreting legislative regulations and policies; drafting summary reports, testimony, and other briefing materials; and responding to Congressional inquiries and correspondence; OR--Possess a combination of graduate level education beyond the first 2 years of progressive graduate study and appropriate experience that together meets qualification requirements for this position.You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements for the position by the closing date of the announcement.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Education completed in colleges or universities outside the United States may be used to meet the above requirements. You must provide acceptable documentation that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. For more information on how foreign education is evaluated, visit: http://www.usgs.gov/ohr/oars/quals/foreign.html.

Applicants who include vulgar, offensive, or inappropriate language or information in their application package will be ineligible for further consideration for this position.

Identification of promotion potential in this announcement does not constitute a commitment or an obligation on the part of management to promote the employee selected at some future date. Promotion will depend upon administrative approval and the continuing need for and performance of higher-level duties.

Under Executive Order 11935, only United States citizens and nationals (residents of American Samoa and Swains Island) may compete for civil service jobs. Agencies are permitted to hire non-citizens only in very limited circumstances where there are no qualified citizens available for the position.

USGS employees are subject to Title 43, USC Section 31(a) and may not: (a) have any personal, private, direct or indirect interest in lands or mineral wealth of lands under survey; (b) have any substantial personal, private, direct or indirect interests in any private mining or mineral enterprise doing business with the United States; or (c) execute surveys or examinations for private parties or corporations.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

--Vacancy Related Questions: As part of the online application process, you will need to respond to a series of questions designed to assess your possession of the following knowledge skills, abilities and/or competencies:



-Interpersonal Communication

-Program/Project Mgmt

-Multi-Media Communication

-Personnel

-Congressional Liaison & Legislative Specialist



--Basis of rating: Category rating will be used in the ranking and selection process for this position. The quality categories are Best Qualified, Well Qualified, and Qualified. You will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education, and training relevant to the duties of the position. If you are eligible, your on-line responses to the application questions will determine your placement in the appropriate quality category described above. Your responses must be substantiated by your resume. If you do not respond to the application questions you may be rated ineligible. Veterans' preference rules for category rating will be applied.



--NOTE: If it is determined that you have rated yourself higher than is supported in your description of experience and/or education as described in your resume/application, or that your resume or application is incomplete, you may be rated ineligible, not qualified, or your score may be lowered.

