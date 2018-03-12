Not required

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Tier 3 security investigation or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

This position requires the incumbent to have tuberculosis testing.

This position has mandatory seasonal influenza vaccination requirements and is subject to annual season influenza vaccinations unless otherwise exempt for medical or religious reasons.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Civilian Employee Drug-Free Workplace Program as a Testing Designated Position (TDP).

This position requires the incumbent to obtain and maintain a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the experience and/or education requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document To qualify based on your work experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience involves work such as: performing arterial blood gas draw and analysis; explaining test and technique to patients; determining quality of patient's performance and test by observing behavior and effort during testing maneuvers; making decision to terminate a patient's testing upon notice of troubled medical status and notifying the manager or medical staff; performing metabolic measurements and exercise testing, such as: Indirect Calorimetry, Cardio-Pulmonary Exercise Testing, Exercise Induced Bronchoprovocation (EIB), Oxygen titrations, and 6 Minute Walks; assisting with bronchoscopy procedures; and preparing the procedure room, to include all associated infection control procedures. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-07).OROne and a half years (27 semester hours) of Graduate Education that is directly related to the work of the position, such as, Respiratory Therapy or Respiratory Care.ORIf you have some, but not all, of the experience or education described above, you may still qualify by combining the amount of creditable experience and education that you possess. To compute the percentage, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of graduate education above 1 year (18 semester hours) by 9. Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal at least 100 percent to qualify. (NOTE: You must submit a copy of your transcripts with your application package.)

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.

