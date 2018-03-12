Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

You must successfully pass a background investigation

Selective Service registration required

Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements

You must be able to obtain and hold a Top Secret/SCI clearance

This is a drug testing designated position.

New employees must serve a one year probationary period.

You must submit to a drug test and receive a negative test result prior to appointment to this position. After appointment, you may be subject to periodic random drug testing.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Noyou must have IT related experience that demonstrates possession of each of the four required competencies related to: 1. Attention to Detail - Evaluate new technologies that lead to improvements in system design and development processes. 2. Customer Service - Lead multiple design teams in the development of systems specifications for major new applications. 3. Oral Communication - Lead and/or participate in meetings to represent the interests of the division and influence/ persuade others to accept and implement findings or recommendations. 4. Problem Solving - Review IT solutions for viability and compliance with established standards. And have at least one year of full-time specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the GS-12 level in the Federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors). This experience must include ALL of the following activities: conducting studies designed to identify potential improvements in the way information technology is applied to key business functions; applying systems engineering (software and hardware) practices to develop artifacts that support all phases of the systems engineering lifecycle process; and analyzing, and evaluating systems engineering plans, reports and related documents to recommend changes. Oral Communication - Lead and/or participate in meetings to represent the interests of the division and influence/ persuade others to accept and implement findings or recommendations. 4. Problem Solving - Review IT solutions for viability and compliance with established standards. And have at least one year of full-time specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the GS-13 level in the Federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors). This experience must include ALL of the following activities: applying business process engineering concepts and methods sufficient to lead/conduct studies designed to identify potential improvements in the way information technology is applied to key business functions; applying system and software engineering to support acquisition programs through program assessments; applying systems engineering (software and hardware) practices to develop artifacts that support all phases of the systems engineering lifecycle process; creating, analyzing, and evaluating systems engineering plans, reports and related documents to recommend and implement changes; and analyzing and evaluating new IT technologies that meet business requirements and enterprise IT architectures.NOTE: Your resume must support your claim of specialized experience, i.e. where, when and how you performed the work to meet the qualification requirement or you may be found ineligible.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can providevaluable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.The qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.Current federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade band in the federal service. The time-in-grade requirement must be met by closing date of this announcement.Submit a copy of your most recent Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that demonstrates your eligibility for consideration, e.g., length of time you have been in your current/highest grade (examples of appropriate SF-50s include promotions, with-in grade/range increases); your current promotion potential; proof of permanent appointment if applying based on an interchange agreement; etc.This position may be designated as essential personnel. Essential personnel must be able to serve during continuity of operation events without regard to declarations of liberal leave or government closures due to weather, protests, and acts of terrorism or lack of funding. Failure to report for or remain in this position may result in disciplinary or adverse action in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations (5 U.S.C. § 7501-7533 and 5 CFR Part 752, as applicable).This position requires a pre-employment drug test and you must have a negative drug test result prior to appointment into the position.The incumbent of this position is subject to random drug testing.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

This position has been designated exempt from bargaining unit representation under the national security provision of 5 USC Section 7112(B)(6).



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated on their resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire that is based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job:

Technical Competence

Problem Solving

Planning and Evaluating

Teamwork and Cooperation

Best-Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrate high proficiency in all of the critical competencies, including all Selective Placement Factors (SPF) and appropriate Quality Ranking Factors (QRF) as determined by the job analysis. Well-Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrates acceptable proficiency in all of the critical competencies, including all SPFs and appropriate QRFs as determined by the job analysis. Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that meets the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrate basic proficiency in most of the critical competencies, including all SPFs and appropriate QRFs as determined by the job analysis.