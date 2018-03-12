Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S Citizenship is required.

Registration with the Selective Service (if applicable).

Suitability for Federal employment determined by background investigation.

One-year probationary period may be required.

Time in grade must be met within 30 days of closing date of announcement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must meet all the qualification requirements,including education, and any selective placement factors described below within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement. Education used as part of an application package will only be considered if complete transcripts are submitted and must be from an accredited institution as recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. To see if your institution is accredited, please follow this link: http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx This position has a position education requirement, as indicated below.A list of completed courses or incomplete transcripts will not be accepted.For the GS-12 grade level, applicants must have 1 year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the competencies required to perform successfully the duties of the position.Specialized Experience: Developing inspection objectives and approaches; designing appropriate methodologies to collect data (e.g., interviews, questionnaires, site inspections); analyzing and evaluating qualitative and quantitative data; and synthesizing and interpreting data verbally and in writing.



Security and Background Requirements: A background security investigation will be required for all appointees. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements may be grounds for appropriate personnel action. In addition, if hired, a background security reinvestigation or supplemental investigation may be required at a later time. Applicants are also advised that all information concerning qualifications is subject to investigation. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection and/or appropriate disciplinary action.



E-Verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant.



Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.







You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your eligibility for consideration and qualifications for the position will be determined based upon a review of your detailed resume and your responses to job specific self-assessment questions. Your resume will be evaluated based on evidence of your ability to demonstrate possession of any specialized experience and how well your background and experience relates to the self-assessment questions in the job announcement.



The self-assessment questions relate to the following knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies (KSA's). You do not have to provide a narrative response to the KSA's.



Collaboration with Others

Critical Thinking

Data Collaboration & Data Analysis

Oral Communication

Organizational Awareness

Research