Not required

Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Click "Print Preview" to review the entire announcement before applying.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Proof of enrollment is required at time of application. You must submit documentation verifying you meet the definition of a student (e.g. proof of enrollment or accepted for enrollment in a qualifying institution). You must provide current transcripts with GPA; indicate name of school and projected graduation date on your resume Unofficial transcripts are permitted, however, you will be required to provide official transcripts if you are selected to participate in the program. One year of full-time graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that the school attended has determined to represent 1 year of full-time study or 18 semester hours. Half-time graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.

equivalent to at least one full-time academic year of study

You must meet the definition of aA student is defined as an individual accepted for enrollment or enrolled and seeking a degree (high school, college (4-year colleges/universities, community colleges, and junior colleges); professional, technical, vocational, and trade school; advanced degree programs; or other qualifying educational institution pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate) in a qualifying and accredited educational institution,(as defined by the institution in which the student is enrolled), including awardees of the Harry S. Truman Foundation Scholarship Program under Public Law 93–842. Students need not be in actual physical attendance, so long as all other requirements are met. An individual who needs to complete less than the equivalent of half an academic/vocational or technical course-load immediately prior to graduating is still considered a student for purposes of this program.requires you to be enrolled in a post-secondary educational program, in a qualifying educational institution,, that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational or business school curriculum.In the Pathways Internship Program, you may qualify based solely on education or a combination of education and experience. You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Bachelor's or equivalent degree at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology managementA degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.Three years of IT-related experience one year of which was equivalent to at least a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-4 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. IT related experience for this position includes: Basic knowledge of IT processing functions to understand the stages to automate a work process. Experience must have also included work with clients and customers to assess and/or address their needs, and provide information or assistance relative to the products or services; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; and, identify and resolve problems, determine relevant information, demonstrate using sound judgment, and making recommendations. Experience may have been gained in work such as computer operator or assistant, computer sales representative, program analyst or other positions that required the use or adaptation of computer programs and systems.One year of graduate education at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaption of applications, systems or networks.Superior Academic Achievement may be met by having a Bachelor’s degree in the major field of study identified above, (or Bachelor’s degree with 24 credits in those related fields), with one of the following: A GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all completed undergraduate courses or those completed in the last 2 years of study, or a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all courses in the major field of study or those courses in the major completed in the last 2 years of study, or rank in the upper one third of the class in the college, university, or major subdivision, or membership in a national honor society recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies.One year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-5 grade level in the Federal service: This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Interviewing subject-matter personnel to get facts regarding work processes, and synthesizing the resulting data into charts showing information flow; operating computer consoles where this involved choosing from among various procedures in responding to machine commands or unscheduled halts; scheduling the sequence of programs to be processed by computers where alternatives had to be weighed with a view to production efficiency; preparing documentation on cost/benefit studies where this involved summarizing the material and organizing it in a logical fashion; working directly with customers in obtaining information needed to establish or change accounts; translating detailed logical steps developed by others into language codes that computers accept where this required understanding of procedures and limitations appropriate to use of a programming language.Master's or equivalent graduate degree or two full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above that required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.One year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-7 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Analysis of the interrelationships of pertinent components of the system; planning the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment; personal responsibility for at least a segment of the overall project.You may qualify with a combination of qualifying education and experience. Options for qualifying based on a combination will be identified in the online questions.Every semester, you must maintain good academic standing with an overall term GPA of 2.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. An academic year of undergraduate education is defined as 30 semester hours, 45 quarter hours, or the equivalent in an accredited college or university.One year of full-time graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that the school attended has determined to represent 1 year of full-time study or 18 semester hours. half-time graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.- The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/day/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your résumé.

You must meet the definition of a student. A student is defined as an individual accepted for enrollment or enrolled and seeking a degree (high school, college (4-year colleges/universities, community colleges, and junior colleges); professional, technical, vocational, and trade school; advanced degree programs; or other qualifying educational institution pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate) in a qualifying and accredited educational institution, on a full or half-time basis (as defined by the institution in which the student is enrolled), including awardees of the Harry S. Truman Foundation Scholarship Program under Public Law 93–842. Students need not be in actual physical attendance, so long as all other requirements are met. An individual who needs to complete less than the equivalent of half an academic/vocational or technical course-load immediately prior to graduating is still considered a student for purposes of this Program.



A certificate program requires you to be enrolled in a post-secondary educational program, in a qualifying educational institution, equivalent to at least one full-time academic year of study , that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational or business school curriculum.

All selectees must sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

Complete a trial period, which is at a minimum the entire length of the Internship program.

Provide proof of education (transcripts) prior to the job offer; an official transcript will be required if you are selected.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.

We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

This is a bargaining unit position.

We offer opportunities for telework.

We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

-Participants serve in a trial period while in the Pathways Program; time spent while in the trial period may count towards career tenure if converted to the competitive service- Must successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.- Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.- Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.- Every semester you must maintain good academic standing with an overall term GPA of 2.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.Pathways is an Excepted Service Appointment, Schedule D, as per 5 CFR 213.3402 (b), 5 CFR 362.302.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Attention To Detail, Customer Service, Interpersonal Skills, Oral Communication, Problem Solving, Teamwork, Writing. Category-like rating (Quality Group) will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, Superior/Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, and Qualified depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral:If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview. We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.

To preview questions please click here.