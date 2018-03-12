Social Insurance Specialist (Claims Technical Expert)
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Applicants must also meet the following to qualify for this position:
- Meet and deal ability is required. By the closing date of the announcement, candidates who have not occupied SSA positions for which meet-and-deal ability is required as a selective placement factor MUST upload a completed Certification of Meet and Deal Ability form. If you do not submit the form by the closing date of the announcement, you will be disqualified for the position. If you do not already have this documentation, contact your supervisor or manager.
- Candidates who are in/have held positions requiring meet-and-deal certification do NOT have to submit documentation when applying for this position. Click here to view a list of positions that meet this requirement.
Applicants for promotion must have 52 weeks at GS-11.
Time in grade requirement must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
There is no substitution of education for experience at this grade level.
Position to be filled under the provisions of the SSA/AFGE Merit Promotion Plan. Additional selections may be made within 3 months of the date of the initial selection.
LOCALITY PAY: Salary will be set in accordance with locality pay provisions. The locality pay for this position is 28.22%. Candidates currently receiving a higher locality pay than the office applied for are advised that should they be selected, they will lose entitlement to the higher locality pay.
OTHER NOTES:
This is not a career ladder position, GS-12 is the full performance level.
This position is eligible for telework.
Relocation expenses will not be paid.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Applicants will rated using a 100-point scale and evaluated according to the following criteria:
- Experience Assessment: 50 points
- Performance Appraisal: 35 points
- Awards: 10 points
- Career Achievements: 5 points
- Knowledge of SSA programs, laws, rules, regulations, and programmatic systems
- Ability to analyze, research, and evaluate to draw accurate conclusions
- Ability to manage multiple priorities
- Ability to communicate orally
- Ability to communicate in writing
- Ability to train, coach, mentor and lead others
