Occasional travel - Travel may be required to attend meetings, conferences, or training.

Must complete initial online questionnaire and additional assessment(s)

See Conditions of Employment for requirements related to this position

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Work Schedule: Full-time

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Overtime Work: Occasionally

Security Requirements: Non-Critical Sensitive without Access

Drug Testing Designated Position: No

Fair Labor Standards Act: Non-Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: Yes

Preemployment Physical: No

Mobility/Training/Service Agreement Required: Yes

Emergency Essential: No

Reemployed Annuitant: Does not meet criteria

To qualify for a Financial Management Specialist, your resume and supporting documentation must support:



A. Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05 level in the Federal service that involved tracking or controlling funds for organization programs; or analyzing program work pertaining to payroll, cash control, or benefit systems; or developing financial controls; or examining financial transactions to determine their legality; or issuing, collecting or controlling appropriated or non-appropriated funds. -OR-



B. Education Substitution: Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work. Education must be from a college or university accredited by an organization approved by the U.S. Department of Education. See http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx. If using education to meet basic qualifications, YOU MUST SUBMIT A TRANSCRIPT as supplemental documentation. To qualify based on education in lieu of specialized experience, you must possess: bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution AND meet Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) based on ONE of the following: (1) class standing (upper third standing in graduating class); -OR- (2) grade-point average (2.95 or higher overall or over the last two years of bachelor's degree or- 3.45 in my major field or over the last two years in my major); -OR-(3) election to membership in a national scholastic honor society. For more specific details on SAA, click here.

-OR-



C. You must possess at least one full year of graduate level study, or possess a Master's or higher degree, e.g., Ph.D., etc., in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities to do the work of the position. Such fields include accounting, economics, finance, management information systems, business administration, business or commercial law, and statistics. GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement. -OR-



D. Combination: Combinations of successfully completed post-high school education and experience may be used to meet total qualification requirements for grade levels GS-07 and may be computed by first determining the applicant's total qualifying experience as a percentage of the experience required for the grade level; then determining the applicant's education as a percentage of the education required for the grade level; and then adding the two percentages. The total percentages must equal at least 100 percent to qualify an applicant for that grade level. Only graduate education in excess of the amount required for the next lower grade level may be used to qualify applicants for positions at grade GS-07.



NOTE REGARDING EDUCATION: Legible transcripts MUST be submitted to substantiate your education claims or you may be rated ineligible. At time of application, unofficial transcripts are acceptable. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.

DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has established a Drug-Free Federal Workplace Policy. All applicants tentatively selected for DLA employment in a testing designated position are subject to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied employment with DLA for a period of six months. This policy extends to random testing for the use of illegal drugs by employees who occupy testing designated positions defined as sensitive in Section 7(d) of Executive Order 12564. The Defense Logistics Agency's Drug Free Workplace Plan's drug testing panel includes testing for the following illegal substances: marijuana, cocaine, opiates (codeine/morphine), 6-Acetylmorphine (heroin), phencyclidine, amphetamines (amphetamine/methamphetamine), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be completed and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire and USA Hire assessments. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills, and abilities required for this position. If your resume and or supporting documentation is reviewed and a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

The assessments for this job will measure:

Volunteer Experience: Your Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



