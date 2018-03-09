Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required.

The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) provides eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over candidates from other agencies for competitive service vacancies. If your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority over other applicants who are not employees of the Department of Justice if: 1) this vacancy is within your ICTAP eligibility; 2) you apply under the instructions in this announcement; and 3) you are found well-qualified for this vacancy. To be well qualified, you must satisfy all qualification requirements for the vacant position and rate equivalent to the Highly Qualified or better category using established category rating criteria. You must provide proof of eligibility with your application to receive selection priority. Such proof may include a copy of your written notification of ICTAP eligibility or a copy of your separation personnel action form. Additional information about ICTAP eligibility is at: http://www.opm.gov/ctap/index.asp.

The Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provides eligible surplus and displaced competitive service employees in the Department of Justice with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. If your Department of Justice component has notified you in writing that you are a surplus or displaced employee eligible for CTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority if: 1) this vacancy is within your CTAP eligibility, 2) you apply under the instructions in this announcement, and 3) you are found well-qualified for this vacancy. To be well qualified, you must satisfy all qualification requirements for the vacant position and rate equivalent to the Highly Qualified or better category using established category rating criteria. You must provide a copy of your written notification of CTAP eligibility with your application. Additional information about CTAP eligibility is at: http://www.opm.gov/ctap/index.asp .





To qualify at the GS-07 level, applicants must demonstrate the qualifications listed below:

A. One (1) year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05 level. Examples of specialized experience include: developing, authorizing or examining claims or applications that required resolving conflicting data and interpreting a body of laws, rules, regulations and policies; preparing or reviewing contracts or other legal instruments for legal sufficiency and conformance with applicable laws; selecting and analyzing information to determine the intent of statutes, treaties, and executive orders or legal decisions, opinions, and rulings; or investigating and analyzing evidence of alleged or suspected violations of laws or regulations; OR

B. One (1) full year of graduate level education; OR

C. A combination of education and experience; OR

D. Meet one of the following superior academic achievement provisions:

A grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for all completed undergraduate course work or for all courses completed in the last two full years of undergraduate work; A GPA of 3.5 or higher for all courses in the major field of study, or those courses in a major completed in the last two full years of undergraduate work; Rank in the upper one-third of a college, university, or major subdivision; or Membership in a national honor society or successful completion of one full year of graduate level study.

All academic degrees and coursework must be completed at a college or university that has obtained accreditation or pre-accreditation status from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For a list of schools that meet this criteria, see http://www.ed.gov/ .

Additional details regarding Superior Academic Achievement can be found at: http://www.opm.gov/staffingportal/QualificationReqs.asp .

Applicants using any education to qualify MUST submit copies of college transcripts or a list of college courses taken that identify for each course the college or university, semester or quarter hours earned, grade and grade-point received. An unofficial transcript is acceptable to qualify , but it must include your full name. If selected, you may be asked to submit an official transcript prior to appointment.

All male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must have registered for the selective service (see http://www.sss.gov/). If selected for this position, the applicant must sign a statement certifying his registration, or the applicant must demonstrate exempt status under the Selective Service Law.

DIRECT DEPOSIT: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

This is a full time, term , competitive service appointment, eligible for inclusion in the bargaining unit. Appointment may be extended an additional 2 years contingent upon funding and agency need.



, competitive service appointment, eligible for inclusion in the bargaining unit. Appointment may be extended an additional 2 years contingent upon funding and agency need. This is a non-supervisory term appointment, subject to a one year trial period in accordance with 5 CFR 316.304.

The Antitrust Division participates in the E-Verify program.

When promotion potential is shown, the agency is not making a commitment and is not obligated to provide future promotions to you if you are selected. Future promotions will be dependent on your ability to perform the duties at a higher level, the continuing need for an employee assigned to the higher level, and administrative approval.

In order to verify your veterans' preference entitlement, please submit a copy of the Member Copy 4 of your DD214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty); official statement of service from your command if you are currently on active duty; or other official documentation (e.g., documentation of receipt of a campaign badge or expeditionary medal) that shows your military service was performed under honorable conditions.

In addition, if you are a disabled veteran or Purple Heart recipient claiming 10-point preference, you MUST submit the other required documentation identified on the reverse side of the SF-15 "Application for 10 Point Veteran Preference" to support your preference claim.

However, if you are claiming 10-point DERIVED PREFERENCE as a relative (widow/widower of a veteran, the spouse of a disabled veteran or the natural mother of a disabled or deceased veteran), you MUST submit an SF-15 "Application for 10 Point Veteran Preference" in addition to the other required documentation identified on the reverse side of the SF-15 to support your preference claim. If you fail to do so, this will result in you receiving consideration as a non-veteran.

Although veteran preference points are not assigned under the category rating procedures described under "How You Will Be Evaluated," veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-veterans within each category for which they are qualified. In addition, qualified veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more are placed at the top of the highest quality category (i.e. Best Qualified) http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx .

If you are entitled to veterans' preference, you should indicate the type of preference you are claiming on your resume.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under DOJs Category Rating and Selection Procedures. Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the basic qualifications for the position listed in this announcement. Please note: Basic qualifications will be determined based on a comparison of your resume against the quality and extent of experience or related education as reflected in the position requirements.

If you are found to be qualified for this position, your resume and supporting documentation will be further assessed and compared to the responses of your occupational/assessment questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive will be based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position, and will determine the rank in which you place. The "Best Qualified" candidates will be contacted to submit a job market paper or relevant writing sample prior to being referred for selection.

Candidates within the Best Qualified category who are eligible for veteran preference will receive selection priority over non-veteran preference eligibles.

Your application will be further assessed based upon the following competencies:

If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, your score can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities. Please follow all instructions carefully as errors or omissions may affect your rating.