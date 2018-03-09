Be at least 16 years of age at the time of appointment

Enrolled/accepted in an accredited educational institution

Pursuing a degree

Maintain enrollment at least half time as defined by the institution

Have and maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 2.9 on a 4.0 scale

Be available to begin work no earlier than June 11, 2018 and no later than July 23, 2018.



You will be required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.



You will be required to undergo a pre-employment background investigation.

To be eligible for this position, you must be at the following GS grade level as determined by your education level:GS-9: Completion of 1 academic year of master's level education or acceptance into a Doctoral program.GB pay rate: $26.94 per hour.

You must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in an educational institution accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, go to Department of Education.



The following major(s) are preferred:

Education, with a minor in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) emphasis

Specialization or content certification is preferred



We encourage you to provide a complete description of your educational achievements.

You must meet eligibility requirements by the closing date of the announcement.



You will serve a trial period for the duration of the Intern appointment.



This appointment does not confer eligibility for conversion to a permanent appointment.



The payment of relocation expenses is not authorized.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and your answers to NASA-specific questions to ensure that you meet eligibility requirements and minimum qualifications. Your answers to the NASA-specific questions supplement your resume. Please be sure that your answers and your resume are accurate, as NASA is not authorized to alter them. If the information in your resume differs from your answers to the questions, we will use your answers to the questions to determine your eligibility and/or qualifications for this position.



If you meet the eligibility requirements and minimum qualifications, you will be further evaluated based on the preferred majors listed under 'Education.'



Veterans' preference applies in the hiring process. In order to receive preference in hiring, you must clearly identify your claim for veterans' preference when you apply. Veteran's preference will only be granted based on what is supported by the documentation you provide. For more information about Veterans' Preference, please visit this link.