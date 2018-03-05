Sentara Healthcare -is currently recruiting for an Operations Coordinator - Full-time to work the Day shift.

Provides daily support to the operations of the department and administrative support to the Director/Manager. Assumes responsibility and accountability for office activities, administrative, procurement, and business/financial activities. Must have extensive knowledge of the operations of the department to include educational programs, Sentara Healthcare systems, policies/procedures, and regulatory requirements. Supports the delivery of patient care and functions in a multi-disciplinary environment, which requires excellent communication and customer service skills.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Clerical - 2 years

Preferred: Office Management - 2 years, Secretary - 2 years

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and abilities related to department operations for systems management, patient safety, quality outcomes and customer service. Must have excellent oral and written communication skills. Ability to operate basic office equipment; copier, fax machine, computer, telephone. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred.