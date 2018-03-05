ED TECH I

Sentara Healthcare
Woodbridge, VA
Mar 05, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Assists the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse in implementing plans of care for emergency/minor emergency care patients. Performs patient procedures and treatments under the supervision of the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Clinical - License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

One of the following is also required in addition to minimum Education: 1. EMT-B with state or national certification OR
2. Successful completion of US Military Hospital Corps School OR
3. Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, Physical Therapy).
BLS certification within 90 days of hire.

