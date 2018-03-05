ED TECH I
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Assists the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse in implementing plans of care for emergency/minor emergency care patients. Performs patient procedures and treatments under the supervision of the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse.
Education Level
Experience
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Clinical - License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
One of the following is also required in addition to minimum Education: 1. EMT-B with state or national certification OR
2. Successful completion of US Military Hospital Corps School OR
3. Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, Physical Therapy).
BLS certification within 90 days of hire.
