Registered Nurse.Exciting RN Career Opportunity!Sentara Hospice Services is seeking an experienced RN for our Hospice Team in the Suffolk, Virginia area.This is a full-time day shift position.Excellent pay and outstanding benefits.Must have a minimum of one year RN experience.BCLS required.

The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience

Required: Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Additional experience for specialty areas may be required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

External Posting Description

Full-time.

Day shift.