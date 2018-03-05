RECREATION THERAPIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Portsmouth, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Plans and implements medically prescribed recreational therapy program for patients based on their diagnosis, acuity, level of function and cognition that supports optimum patient care. Performs in-depth evaluation of patients utilizing a variety of assessment tools that identify patient's cognitive, social, emotional and motor function for leisure/recreation participation. Implements treatment programs primarily through the use of leisure education and skills, adaptive leisure equipment, and activity analysis.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Cert Therapeutic Recreation Sp
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Judgment and Decision Making
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI) training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of therapeutic recreation principles, techniques, modalities and their proper application to patient population, where applicable.