Manages and coordinates all aspects of conducting clinical trials within Sentara Healthcare, both clinically and administratively. Sound conduct of the clinical trial including recruitment, screening, enrollment, and follow-up of eligible subjects according to protocol requirements. Maintenance of accurate and complete documentation of related regulatory documents. Participates in writing, presenting and publishing results of studies.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 2 years, Research - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BSN required. Certified Clin Research Prof or Clinical Research Coordinator required within 3 years in the role. 2 years of research OR nursing experience required. BLS required within 90 days