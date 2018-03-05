RESEARCH NURSE - Cardiac Research
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Heart Hospital is seeking an experienced Research Nurse to work with our Cardiac Research team.
Manages and coordinates all aspects of conducting clinical trials within Sentara Healthcare, both clinically and administratively. Sound conduct of the clinical trial including recruitment, screening, enrollment, and follow-up of eligible subjects according to protocol requirements. Maintenance of accurate and complete documentation of related regulatory documents. Participates in writing, presenting and publishing results of studies.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years, Research - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
BSN required. Certified Clin Research Prof or Clinical Research Coordinator required within 3 years in the role. 2 years of research OR nursing experience required. BLS required within 90 days
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New