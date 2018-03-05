RESEARCH NURSE - Cardiac Research

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, Research, Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Heart Hospital is seeking an experienced Research Nurse to work with our Cardiac Research team.

Manages and coordinates all aspects of conducting clinical trials within Sentara Healthcare, both clinically and administratively. Sound conduct of the clinical trial including recruitment, screening, enrollment, and follow-up of eligible subjects according to protocol requirements. Maintenance of accurate and complete documentation of related regulatory documents. Participates in writing, presenting and publishing results of studies.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years, Research - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
BSN required. Certified Clin Research Prof or Clinical Research Coordinator required within 3 years in the role. 2 years of research OR nursing experience required. BLS required within 90 days

