Performs general maintenance as directed and as necessary on all aspects of building structure and systems to include floors, walls, ceilings, lighting HVAC, transportation systems, mechanical electrical, plumbing and other items.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Facility Maintenance - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: Refrig Trans and Recov Typ-I, Refrig Trans and Recov Typ-II, Refrig Trans and Recov Uni Tec

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Refrigerant Recovery certification Type I and Type II preferred or Universal preferred.