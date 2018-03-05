THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITIES ASST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description: Implementing the facility activity programs in accordance with the policies and procedures of Sentara Life Care and federal, state, and local standards. Ensures that the spiritual development, emotional, recreational, physical, and social needs of the residents are met and maintained.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Other
Experience providing social group or recreational programs in health care setting preferred. Valid State driver's license with a safe driving record required. Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification within 30 days of hire.

