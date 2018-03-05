Implementing the facility activity programs in accordance with the policies and procedures of Sentara Life Care and federal, state, and local standards. Ensures that the spiritual development, emotional, recreational, physical, and social needs of the residents are met and maintained.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Experience providing social group or recreational programs in health care setting preferred. Valid State driver's license with a safe driving record required. Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification within 30 days of hire.