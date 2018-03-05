Position Highlights:

Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Career Growth: Position is open due to an internal promotion. Our unit offers up to four clinical pathways into transplant, vascular, ENT, and head & neck cancer. Innovation: 525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. We are the #2 hospital in the state of Virginia and #1 hospital in Hampton Roads. Our adult diabetes and endocrinology programs are nationally ranked at #43.Market: Comprised of 12 acute care hospitals with more than 300 sites of care all throughout Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital. Nurse Residency Program: All new graduate RN's with less than one year of experience will be placed into our Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Our 27-bed unit is open 24/7 days a week. Must have availability to work 12 hours shifts. Rotating holidays and weekends with other RN staff. Provides care to patients with end stage renal disease, vascular disorders, abdominal aortic aneurysm, kidney & pancreas transplants, and an Ear, Nose, & Throat population specific to head and neck cancers. Dedicated to high quality care, patient outcomes, safety, and teamwork is a standard of the staff. Nurses handle 3-5 patients on this unit based on acuity level.

Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.