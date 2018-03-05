This position is responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of all activities related to the health plan's compliance and integrity program in order to support quality and integrity efforts across the divisions and within the corporation. Responsibilities include the interpretation of federal and state rules, laws and regulations; identifying and resolving compliance related issues; developing and implementing compliance work plans, policies and procedures, and activities; monitoring and auditing company's functions against regulatory requirements; educating staff on compliance and regulations; and communicating to staff and key external stakeholders compliance issues or regulatory and/or legislative changes. The Director of Compliance will be responsible for providing regular reports to the Vice President of Government Programs and Compliance, Optima Health Plan's Executive Council and Board of Directors as well as the Corporate Director of Compliance and Compliance Committee. This individual must work with internal legal counsel, the corporate integrity office, Corporate Audit Department, and all operational departments.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Health Insurance Plans - 5 years, Healthcare Management - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Health related education required.