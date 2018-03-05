Director of Compliance

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Executive, Director
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: This position is responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of all activities related to the health plan's compliance and integrity program in order to support quality and integrity efforts across the divisions and within the corporation. Responsibilities include the interpretation of federal and state rules, laws and regulations; identifying and resolving compliance related issues; developing and implementing compliance work plans, policies and procedures, and activities; monitoring and auditing company's functions against regulatory requirements; educating staff on compliance and regulations; and communicating to staff and key external stakeholders compliance issues or regulatory and/or legislative changes. The Director of Compliance will be responsible for providing regular reports to the Vice President of Government Programs and Compliance, Optima Health Plan's Executive Council and Board of Directors as well as the Corporate Director of Compliance and Compliance Committee. This individual must work with internal legal counsel, the corporate integrity office, Corporate Audit Department, and all operational departments.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Health Insurance Plans - 5 years, Healthcare Management - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Health related education required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this