NUCLEAR MED TECHNOLOGIST

Sentara Healthcare
Harrisonburg, VA
Mar 05, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is seeking a full time (72 hour per pay period) Nuclear Med Tech.

SCHEDULE
  • Day Shift: Based on business needs, start times vary between 0500, 0600, 0630, 0700, 0730, 0800
  • OnCall: Call shifts are evenly rotated amongst 7 staff members.

Performs and analyze all diagnostic and therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Procedures. Performs to all quality control and quality assurance standards as prescribed by all state, federal, and local agencies. Provide the best patient care and practice radiation safety standards at all times.

Bachelor's Level Degree - NUCLEAR MEDICINE TECHNOLOGY OR
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Trade School degree in Radiologic Technology or bachelors in Nuclear Medicine or related field required. ARRT or CNMT - Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT or CNMT must be registered within one year of hire.

