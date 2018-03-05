Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara CarePlex is seeking an experienced RN BSN to lead our Cancer Unit.Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.The Cancer Unit has 24 private rooms where we provide services for oncology and hematology patients across all stages of illness with a knowledgeable group of approximately 42 staff. Working on this unit will give you the chance to earn your chemotherapy/biotherapy provider certification and will also offer you the chance to earn the prestigious accolades of an oncology certified nurse at no cost to you. You will have the opportunity to care for patients during one of the most vulnerable times of their life and have the ability to provide patients with the care and compassion they deserve - While strengthening your clinical knowledge and technical nursing skills.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Have questions and want to chat virtually with a Nurse Recruiter?Register here https://goo.gl/5eKsnD for our weekly virtual chatsMonday through Friday2PM - 3PM

The Clinical Nurse Manager for patient care services has 24/7 responsibility and accountability for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff to ensure patient safety, provide high quality outcomes and an exceptional patient/family experience; assists in the development and monitoring of the departmental budget; coordinates the purchasing and payroll processes; serves as a technical/clinical resource to team members; and performs work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff. Responsible for interviewing, hiring, developing, and retaining staff with the goal of developing a highly reliable work team. Utilizes effective communication/ interpersonal skills and is able to adapt leadership style to support achieving department goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 3 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Systems Evaluation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and abilities related to department operations for systems management, HR management, patient safety, quality outcomes and customer service. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills; must possess and demonstrate management and leadership skills.