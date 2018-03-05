FOOD SERVICES JOB FAIR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
1:30pm to 3:30pm
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
500 Martha Jefferson Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22911
4th Floor -Small Dining Room
External Posting Description
JOIN US Thursday, MARCH 15, 2018 for FOOD SERVICE DEPARTMENT JOB FAIR!!
1:30pm to 3:30pm
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
500 Martha Jefferson Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22911
4th Floor -Small Dining Room
Directions from Parking Garage: Hospital access is located on Level 3 (Lobby Level). Please take the elevators located next to Greenberry's Coffee Shop to the 4th Floor. Recruitment staff will be there to greet you.
Hiring Managers will be on-site to meet with job applicants.
Please dress professionally and arrive with an up to date resume which reflects your experience. Candidates are strongly urged to submit a formal application prior to the job fair.
Various Food Service positions (full & part time)
High School Graduate or equivalent is required
Previous experience in Food Service industry is preferred
Sentara Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer. We offer a generous benefits package and work/life balance.
COME GROW YOUR CAREER WITH US!!