Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara Obici Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility located on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk. This 168-bed, full-service hospital continues a legacy of providing residents of Western Tidewater with high-quality, patient-centered care. The hospital fully integrates advanced technologies such as Sentara eCare®, the Sentara electronic medical record system, which gives doctors immediate access to health information via a secure network. Electronic medical records enable better collaboration between physicians, elevating the level of care for patients at Sentara Obici Hospital and across Sentara.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth.

Position shares the 24/7 responsibility to assist the manager for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff to ensure patient safety, provides high quality outcomes and an exceptional patient/family experience; assists manager in the development and monitoring of the departmental budget; coordinates the purchasing and payroll processes; serves as a technical/clinical resource to team members; and performs work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff. Assists manager with interviewing, hiring, developing, and retaining staff members with the goal of developing a highly reliable work team. May coordinate and/or assist with staff education, orientation and precepting of members of the team. Utilizes effective communication/ interpersonal skills and is able to adapt leadership style to support achieving department goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Reading Comprehension, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below