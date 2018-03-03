Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Project Manager for Cross-sector Collaboration, Conflict Resolution Master's Program - Department of Government

Georgetown University's Department of Government is an open, dynamic, and publicly engaged community of scholars, students, and professional staff. We believe in the ideal of scholarship for its own sake but are also deeply com Housed in the Department of Government, the two-year multidisciplinary Conflict Resolution Master's Program accepted its first cohort of students in the 2005-2006 academic year. The program has established itself as a world-class conflict resolution program. The Conflict Resolution Program addresses interpersonal, intergroup, and interstate conflict, using methods, practices, and processes to transform the way conflict is approached and resolved. mitted to the role of cutting-edge research in informing politics and public life.

The Project Manager for Cross-sector Collaboration provides programmatic oversight for a multi-year private foundation grant that promotes cross-sector collaboration around complex challenges in developing countries. Reporting to the Principal Investigator for the grant, the Project Manager has duties that include but not are limited to:

Provides financial, programmatic, and research administration support for the collaboration, as well as oversight of partner activities in Accra, Ghana, and Georgetown University graduate research assistants

Coordinates subgrants, and provides support to the PI, contractors, and the program coordinator.

Develops a cross-sector collaboration course for future graduate courses and world-wide training

Requirements

Master's degree required in Conflict Resolution, Global Health or related discipline

Demonstrated knowledge and commitment to strategic collaboration and experience in working in collaborative environments

Demonstrated research, writing, and editing skills

Strong organizational, analytical, and strategic thinking skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and learn quickly

Ability to work independently with flexibility to handle changing priorities

This is a renewable term position.

