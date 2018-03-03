Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Assistant for Tobacco Cessation Projects, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center - Georgetown University Medical Center

The Cancer Prevention and Control Program is the nexus for population sciences-focused research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Its mission is to conduct innovative and impactful population sciences research across the translational continuum, from discovery to intervention to policy, to help alleviate the burden of cancer. A unique aspect of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program is its capacity to rapidly translate findings through the phases of this continuum within and across each of the Program's scientific aims.

The Research Assistant for Tobacco Cessation Projects opportunity is ideal for qualified recent college graduates in psychology or public health who are interested in attending graduate school in the social sciences or medical school. Working as a member of the Lung Screening, Tobacco, and Health team, conducting an NCI-funded research project entitled “Integrating Smoking Cessation within Lung Cancer Screening Programs,” s/he will support the implementation of the Smoking Treatment and Recovery clinical smoking cessation program at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Reporting to the Project Director and the Principal Investigator, the Research Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

After successful conclusion of on-the-job training, conducts a telephone-based smoking cessation intervention.

Conducts participant assessments

Performs data management and analysis

Performs literature reviews

Prepares manuscripts and grants.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in psychology, public health, or another social science

1 year of experience serving as a research assistant for a behavioral research project

Preferred qualifications

Experience working on behavioral tobacco-related research projects

Experience working with statistical software (SPSS, SAS)

Fluent Spanish

