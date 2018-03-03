Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Budget Analyst, Financial Planning and Reporting - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetown Law is an exceptional institution in an enviable location. Students come here from all over the world to study international or tax law, environmental or health care law (just a few of our specialties). They come here for our top-ranked clinics. Most of all, they come because this is the place where theory and practice meet. At Georgetown, students learn the law in the place where laws are made.

The Senior Budget Analyst provides monthly monitoring of Law Center and department operating performance, produces regular reports on operating results, and provides guidance to Law Center leadership on proper financial tracking. S/he assists in the preparation, monitoring and reporting of the Law Center's annual operating, endowment, special funds and capital budgets. Reporting to the Director, Financial Budgeting and Reporting, the Senior Budget Analyst has duties that include but are not limited to:

Budgeting and Planning

Assists with the preparation of the Law Center's annual operating, endowment, special funds, and capital budgets.

Assists with the year-end fiscal closing of the Law Center budget.

Monitors the individual departmental budgets at the Law Center and contacts department managers to discuss variances.

Prepares financial reports, analysis, and projections relating to Law Center finances for the Director of Financial Planning, the CFO, and other Law Center constituents.

Assists in the development of budget forecasting and planning models.

Initiates transactions for departments whenever they need to make budget amendments.

Assists with the preparation of the annual ABA Law School Questionnaire response and US News & World report financial data.

Financial Analysis, Reporting, and Forecasting

Processes financial data through the University Financial Systems (in this case Georgetown Management System Workday).

Performs the role of Financial Reviewer for all Law Center accounting and cost allocation journals.

Assists in the creation of new cost centers

Acts as the back-up Finance Partner on the GMS HRM whenever the Director is not available to review and approve payroll or HR processes in GMS.

Provides critical analysis and reporting as needed and directed - to include reports with charts and graphs or professional presentations in PowerPoint, financial modeling, projections, results, and budget adjustments.

Provides detailed financial information to the Director and CFO in preparation for faculty budget meetings, CFO meetings, departmental meetings or other meetings, as directed.

Financial Administration

Performs financial reconciliations of the Law Center accounts and the Law Center activity, including reconciliation of the separate London UK Operations (CTLS) bank account.

Prepares correcting journal vouchers if necessary.

Prepares weekly and monthly reports for the Development Office.

With the Director, works with other Law Center departments to address questions they have regarding activity in their budgets.

Understands and effectively communicates Law Center fiscal policies and procedures related to journal vouchers and budget revisions and other University financial forms and processes.

Supports the annual merit process for University Services, to include working with the Director University Budget Officer to establish a working spreadsheet and with departments to ensure that they are managing merits within established and approved merit pools; and compiles and tests the completed file before sending to the University Budget Officer for review and upload.

Participates in processing transactions for the merit process for Staff, faculty and AAPs.

Supports the students' accounts manager in recording and reporting tuition revenues for various Law Center degree and non-degree programs.

Reviews on an ongoing basis the operating and financial policies of University Services to ensure compliance with guidelines provided by the Office of Internal Audit, Financial Affairs and the Board of Directors.

Maintains updated records regarding signature authority and cost center maintenance review procedures.

Provides training and oversight to department business managers regarding University policy.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for Master's degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration or CPA certification (demonstrated accounting background can substitute for CPA)

CPA certification (demonstrated accounting background can substitute for CPA) 2 to 3 years of professional experience in performing complex financial analysis, budgeting and forecasting

Strong working knowledge and experience in MS Excel (pivot tables), Word, and PowerPoint

Preferred qualifications

Knowledge of principles and practices of fund accounting and budgeting as well as experience in higher educational organization

Knowledge of database management

Strong organizational, interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

Ability to prioritize competing projects and work under pressure to meet stringent deadlines

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.