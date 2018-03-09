Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director, English Language Center - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's English Language Center is dedicated to promoting cross-cultural understanding through innovative and effective programs for students and teachers of English as a foreign language. The Center's English Language Programs provide quality language instruction and cultural orientation to help students improve their English for their academic, professional, or personal life. The Center supports a wide range of different language backgrounds and learning styles through intensive language courses taught in the heart of Washington, D.C.

The Director of the English Language Center (ELC) provides administrative and academic leadership for the Center, a unit within the School of Continuing Studies (SCS) that provides language instruction and support to adult students, who are non-native English speakers. The Center encompasses the Intensive English Program, along with additional custom programs.

The Director of the ELC is responsible for developing and implementing the strategic leadership of ELC, including but not limited to: 1) creating new programs and partnerships, both internal and external to SCS; 2) establishing short-term and long-term programmatic goals for the Center; 3) working collaboratively with SCS Marketing and Enrollment Management teams to develop recruitment and enrollment strategies; 4) overseeing implementation and delivery of programs, including direction of faculty; 5) developing and administering the Center's budget; and 6) providing oversight of and assuming responsibility for any program assessment and accreditation processes for the Center. The Director is expected to travel in connection with many of these responsibilities.

The Director articulates the mission of the ELC and serves as the Center's primary liaison with external constituencies including: sponsoring agencies, governmental entities, and corporate organizations. S/he is also the Center's primary contact with internal constituents, including faculty and administrators in other divisions of the University, and is responsible for developing and maintaining the Center's relationships with these constituents.

The Director is expected to remain professionally active in the field of language education. This includes engagement with the relevant organizations and associations within these fields

Sponsored Project Management

As the designated Department Financial Manager for Sponsored Project, the employee is responsible for financial management of the sponsored project to ensure compliance with sponsor's requirements and University's policies and procedures.

Review salary distributions to ensure that they reasonably reflect employees' level of effort on project; review associated fringe benefits for accuracy; and review the commitments of key personnel, to ensure the costs reasonably reflect the level of effort committed to the sponsors as part of proposal and notify OSP/OSR of significant variances.

Review the calculation of indirect cost recovery to ensure accuracy; process all corrections and adjustments within 90 days of when the charge initially posts to the financial system (posted date for non-payroll and pay period end date for payroll transactions); ensure corrections and adjustments are reviewed and approved according to the signature authority policy and supported by appropriate documents; complete the Financial Status Report (FSR) worksheets timely and accurately; and ensure that payments to sub-recipients are reviewed and processed in a timely manner.

Requirements

Master's degree in Applied Linguistics or related field - Doctorate degree preferred

At least 5 years of administrative experience involving new program/business development, budget planning/analysis, marketing, supervision of personnel, curriculum design, and program assessment in a university language program

Proven experience with strategic planning.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and productively with a variety of external and internal partners, including faculty and administrators of other academic units, governmental departments and offices, businesses, and non-governmental organizations

3 to 5 years of teaching experience in an academic, post-secondary foreign language program

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

Familiarity with online course management platforms

Strong communication skills (verbal and written), effective leadership/management skills, and organizational skills

Experience with and knowledge of program evaluation and accreditation

Review of applications will begin immediately with an expected hire date of July 1, 2018.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.