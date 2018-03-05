Responsibilities

The Physical plant department of Marymount University seeks THREE (3) full time dedicated, self motivated individuals to join our team as maintenance mechanics.

Successful candidates will possess working knowledge in carpentry, plumbing,electricity and HVAC repair.

The candidates need to be self- motivated and able to anticipate problems before they occur and plan their time accordingly. He or she must be proficient in both verbal communication and computer skills as well as the ability to interact with faculty, staff and the student population.

Successful candidates must pass a drug and criminal background check prior to starting.

The Maintenance Mechanic :

Performs installation, diagnosis, repair and replacement of building interior and exterior systems to include plumbing, electrical, carpentry, HVAC and various other items in the building. Assists with other mechanics as necessary.

Minimum Qualifications

Trade school or one year of college

5 years of related experience

Knowledge of building repairs, electrical, plumbing and carpentry.

A valid drivers license

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

THREE (3) Vacancies are available

This is a day time position with some over night on-call duties, during which time accommodations will be provided.

This position may require some weekend rotations as needed by the department.

Please be prepared to provide contact information for 3 references.

Application materials must be received by 03/31/2018

Open Until Filled

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. Consistently rated #1 or 2 among regional universities in the South for its diverse student body , Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university’s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources and international, cultural, and ethnic diversity of the nation’s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.