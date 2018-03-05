Provide advice and training to employees to prevent personal injuries and vehicle accidents; and performs related work as required.

Inspect and evaluate workplace environments, equipment, and practices for compliance with county and government health and safety standards and regulations.

Conduct regular safety audits to ensure compliance with federal, state and local laws, regulations, codes and standards (e.g., Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH), American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) laws), in the areas of vehicle maintenance, fire prevention and protection, occupational safety, emergency first aid, pesticide spraying, and fuel dispensing operations.

Design and implement workplace processes and procedures that help protect workers from hazardous work conditions.

Ensure compliance with the Virginia Hazard Communication Act by conducting periodic physical inventory of all hazardous substances and by maintaining a master reference set of data sheets for all hazardous substances used or stored at DVS sites.

Inspect workplace for chemical, physical, radiological and biological hazards to prevent harm to property, the environment and the public.

Investigate accidents and injuries to identify their causes and how they might be prevented.

Participate on the Accident Review Board. Investigate safety and health issues, concerns and complaints and provides feedback to citizens and/or employees;

Coordinate the State mandated inspections.

Conduct and coordinate training on a variety of topics, such as emergency preparedness and using safety equipment correctly.

Use database software to update, compile and analyze safety, loss control and worker's compensation data. Assist in developing reports based on accident and injury statistics, identifying trends and patterns.

National Safety Council (NSC) Advanced Safety Certificate;

Knowledge of a fleet management program and equipment;

Experience in developing and implementing safety programs in regards to the maintenance and repair of vehicles and equipment, including the material and parts supply department;

Experience preparing clear, concise reports and the ability to present oral instruction, presentations and/or training;

Ability to communicate safety instructions and concerns to employees and managers.

This is a reannouncement. Applicants who applied previously, do not need to resubmit an application to be considered for the opportunity.

Examines the workplace for environmental or physical factors that could affect employee health, safety, comfort and performance. Monitors, inspects, and analyzes DVS facilities and property, work procedures, equipment and materials to ensure compliance with various federal, State and local occupational safety and health laws, regulations, codes, and standards.

Employment Standards

Any combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with major course work in industrial engineering, safety management, loss prevention or closely related field; plus two years of comprehensive safety programs experience.

Valid driver's license.

The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background and driving record check to the satisfaction of the employer.

Ability to operate keyboard-driven equipment. Requires high level of manual and physical dexterity: walking, climbing, bending, stooping, crawling under and over vehicles of all sizes to inspect and evaluate components and operations. Ability to infrequently lift up to 50 pounds.

Panel interview; may include exercise.