This is an exciting opportunity exists to provide incident and risk management oversight in the Office of Compliance and Risk Management for the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB), the largest publicly funded behavioral health and developmental disability government agency in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Supervises and oversees the daily activities of a diverse staff of professionals and report directly to the Director of Compliance and Risk Management for a large complex local government agency. Performs pro-active incident and risk management evaluations to identify, analyze and correct processes to ensure the health and safety of the individuals for the Community Services Board (CSB), a department within the Health and Human Services System, that serves individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities through an array of directly operated and contracted services with a budget of approximately $175 million with varying funding streams. Supervises the risk management program for the CSB's Office of Compliance and Risk Management. Guides agency management and program staff through the CSB's incident and risk management process and related strategies. By employing a progressive and empowering approach to teambuilding and staff development, this candidate must build effective relationships with executive management, clinical and business leadership within the CSB.



For more detailed information about the position please click here. (Download PDF reader) To learn more about careers that make a difference, watch our video "We Are CSB".



Note: The salary offer for this position will not exceed the mid-point of the advertised salary range.

Illustrative Duties

Independently designs, develops, and coordinates ongoing department programs and special projects;

Performs a wide range of professional-level management work for more than one broad administrative function including complex analysis and diverse project management in a lead capacity;

Coordinates and manages the work of administrative, para-professional, and/or professional-level staff in the day-to-day activities of selected projects. Plans, organizes, and coordinates changes to the policies, procedures, or processes related to multiple administrative functions (financial, procurement, budget, human resources, contract or grants administration, information technology systems, etc.);

Plans and conducts or oversees studies or research activities to ensure program quality, determine unmet needs or ensure efficacy of existing programs;

Provides guidance, recommendations, and advice to departmental managers;

Serves on committees, task forces, and management teams to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of existing management/administrative systems;

Writes, edits, and finalizes reports and presentations and presents findings and recommendations to department senior managers.

Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Considerable knowledge of mission, goals, and objectives of the organizational unit, program, or activities to which incumbent is assigned;

Considerable knowledge of the principles, practices, and techniques relating to the functional area of business operation (e.g. personnel, budgeting and financial management, contract administration and management);

Knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques governing management, organization, operations and programmatic services;

Ability to identify possible solutions for solving business problems;

Ability to evaluate proposals and solutions in terms of benefits, costs, and overall impact on the project, program, or organization;

Ability to make oral presentations to department management, other departments, or the public;

Ability to write detailed, accurate reports, grants, or solicitations for pertinent areas of administration;

Ability to use word processing and presentation software to prepare documents, and to use spreadsheet and statistical analysis software packages to store, manipulate, analyze and present data;

Ability to supervise and train staff;

Ability to lead assigned employees, including delegating and reviewing work assignments, providing coaching and guidance, monitoring and evaluating performance, and supporting training and development planning.

Employment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelor's degree in field related to the assigned functional area; plus four years of professional work experience within the functional area such as human resources, budgeting and financial management, contract administration and business management, business administration, public administration, mathematics, statistics or related field.Not applicable.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, a Child Protective Services Registry, and a driving record check with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the satisfaction of the employer.A master's degree in business administration, public administration, public policy, health care administration, or behavioral health related field; five or more years serving in a risk management role with progressive responsibilities for a large state or county government department; five or more years overseeing and supervising incident and risk management programs; five or more years of supervisory experience; experience and proficiency in the use an electronic health record and the Microsoft Office Suite.Ability to use keyboard; ability to transport self to various locations throughout the county; ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing to professional staff, individuals served, family and other caregivers, and the public. Acuity of vision is required to read data on computer monitor. Must be able to stand, sit, and walk as needed to perform core functions. Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds. All duties perform with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview; may include written exercise.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.